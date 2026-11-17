Only two of South Africa’s nine provinces pay into the national fiscal system. The Western Cape is one of them. What it pays has doubled in real terms in a decade. A new Econometrix report puts a striking figure on what that costs each household. Phil Craig, founder of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG), says the arrangement can’t last and that the province never agreed to it. He wants the provincial parliament to invoke self-determination and demand a negotiated deal. Here is his case..By Phil Craig*.“Eventually”, it transpires, may almost be upon us. This week the Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG) and Lex Libertas jointly released the Econometrix Western Cape Fiscal Flows report, which investigated the fiscal relationship between the Western Cape and South Africa during the ten-year period, 2015–2024. Its findings were seismic.Only two provinces, the Western Cape and Gauteng, are paying into the South African fiscal system. The other seven provinces are, to varying degrees, dependent upon the subsidies they receive from that system, with the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal the largest recipients. To sustain them, and to service the burgeoning national debt, the amount of money being extracted from the Western Cape has doubled, in real terms, from R70bn to R140bn in just ten years, and now amounts to 157% of the entire Western Cape provincial budget. The independent economists who prepared the report alluded to the only possible conclusion — this is simply not sustainable.The magnitude of these numbers does them a potential disservice. They are not just accounting lines; their real impact is at the human level, and the toll is enormous. To illustrate this, the report distilled the R140bn down to R74 000 per Western Cape household in 2024 (at 2025 prices), bringing into sharp relief the effect this must inevitably be having on service delivery. R140bn is more than twice the total amount spent on health and education in the province. As is all too often the case, it is the poorest of the poor who will be shouldering the heaviest burden.No reasonable person rejects the notion of some level of cross-subsidisation between richer and poorer regions within a larger state, but that cannot be divorced from the principles of proportionality and consent.Proportionality, consent, & tax morality“There is no such thing as public money; there is only taxpayers' money.”On average, over the period of the study, R365bn per year was raised in revenue in the Western Cape. It did not appear by magic; it was rendered to the state by taxpayers living and conducting business in the province. Those taxpayers can reasonably expect to see some relationship between what they pay and the services they receive. This is an accepted principle of almost all tax systems and has given rise to the concept of tax morality, as well as models like the Laffer curve, which recognise that when taxpayers stop receiving a fair deal, tax avoidance escalates and revenue begins to reduce. Eventually, this kills the goose that is laying the golden eggs. Western Cape taxpayers derive little or no benefit from services rendered in other provinces, and when extraction dwarfs the entire provincial budget, proportionality has long since left the building..Read more:.Western Cape continues to lead as best quality of life.Uncomfortable as it is, proportionality is subjective. Consent is not. The ability to reasonably say “No” plays a crucial and indispensable role in preventing the abuse of power dynamics. This is true at the personal, corporate, governmental, and societal level. There is a profound and fundamental difference between the Western Cape agreeing to pay a reasonable portion of its revenue to support the national project, and the national government unilaterally determining how much of the Western Cape’s revenue it intends to expropriate, imposing that outcome on the province regardless of its wishes.This point is not an abstract one. The Western Cape Government has long expressed deep dissatisfaction with the existing fiscal arrangement. What it now has, thanks to this report, is the evidence to demonstrate just how justified that dissatisfaction is.There will be those who will seek to reject this notion entirely, arguing that South Africa has one tax system, that there is no Western Cape money, only South African money, and that therefore the national government is entitled to do as it pleases. However, the Constitution itself makes this argument difficult to sustain. Section 214 requires that provincial governments must be consulted before the fiscal arrangements that affect them are decided, and that the fiscal capacity and efficiency of provinces must be taken into account.Good faith assumed but not in evidenceAs is all too often the case in South Africa, the authors of the Constitution assume good faith, whilst the courts have consistently found that when it comes to the exercise of state power, self-interest and political partisanship displace it. When the implicit ability to say “No” is abused, it needs to be made explicit.A bird's-eye view of the current system illustrates the problem all too clearly. For 32 years, the national majority has voted for parties advancing highly questionable economic policy, whilst the Western Cape majority has rejected them. Those policies have been implemented across all provinces, and they have resulted in anaemic growth, mass unemployment, and rapidly expanding national debt. The Western Cape has also been unable to deliver meaningful growth, but has managed to administer its affairs much better than the rest of the country, resulting in a fiscal capture rate — the rate at which it turns economic output (GDP) into government revenue — which is significantly higher than in the rest of South Africa. The national government, which the people of the Western Cape rejected, has then taken that additional revenue and used it to subsidise underperformance in other provinces and to service the national debt. The Western Cape Government has objected, but the national government has reduced consultation to a tick-box exercise and overruled the Western Cape.And this brings us to the key takeaway from the report, something which the independent economists who wrote the report diplomatically allude to, and which at the CIAG, we are going to say far more plainly: the Western Cape must acquire greater control over its own fiscal affairs, the starting point of which is the ability to say “No”.Self-determination offers a solution - but it must be claimedIn an ideal world, this facet of intergovernmental relations would be agreed in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect, but as we have demonstrated with “consultation”, that is not the case in South Africa. This places the onus on the Western Cape Government to say “No” far more assertively than it has to date. The legal means exists, but needs to be asserted.The Western Cape’s right to say “No” is grounded in the undeniable right of all people, including the people of the Western Cape, to self-determination. All too often, people confuse sovereign independence, which is the ultimate form of self-determination, with internal self-determination, which is the default application, and where fiscal autonomy is an unremarkable and normative expression of the right. Essentially, self-determination is the right to make your own decisions as opposed to allowing someone else to make those decisions for you. It is tailor-made for the Western Cape’s current circumstances, which have been clinically exposed in the Econometrix report..Read more:.NCOP veto halts Western Cape’s attempt to dissolve dysfunctional Knysna council: Ivo Vegter.At its simplest, self-determination need not be a dramatic upheaval. The CIAG suggests that the starting point should be the Western Cape Provincial Parliament passing a motion that it wishes the provincial allocation of funds from the national fiscus to move from a settlement that is imposed after “consultation” to one that is formally negotiated between the two spheres of government, and that it invokes its right to self-determination — an act that legally removes the state’s ability to simply say “No”.The CIAG will be lobbying the Western Cape Government and the parties in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament to do exactly this.The legal principles underpinning this act are laid out in a legal paper, published by the CIAG in September 2026, which can be read here..*Phil Craig, Cape Independence Advocacy Group.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. 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