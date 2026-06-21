What if every child in Soweto had the world's best teacher — in their home language, at their own pace?
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SA Renewal

What if every child in Soweto had the world's best teacher — in their home language, at their own pace?

AI-driven education could help South Africa overcome poor schooling, boost skills, and unlock long-term economic growth.
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BizNews
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