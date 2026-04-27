SA Renewal
When a system learns to live with uncertainty: South Africa's quiet economic drag - Bart Henderson
Analysis of South Africa's hidden R660bn economic cost driven by systemic uncertainty, verification failure, and institutional fragility risk
Key topics:
Systemic verification breakdown across key state institutions
R660bn hidden economic cost from uncertainty reducing GDP growth
Crime, procurement failure, and identity system fragmentation
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By Bart Henderson