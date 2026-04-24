SA Renewal
World bank, Amazon launch $120m Spekboom carbon bond deal
Bond ties investor returns to carbon credits from restoring South Africa’s degraded Eastern Cape thicket ecosystem
Key topics:
World Bank–Amazon $120m bond funds Eastern Cape ecosystem restoration
Returns linked to Spekboom carbon credits and land rehabilitation success
Outcome-based bond draws institutional investors for climate projects
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By Antony Sguazzin