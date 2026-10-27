SOUTH AFRICA - 1 December 1976: Steve Biko with United States Sen Dick Clarke, chairman of the Senate subcommittee on Africa, who flew from Lesotho to East London to meet Mr. Biko. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Dispatch).
Steve Biko with United States Sen Dick ClarkePhoto by Gallo Images/Daily Dispatch
SA Renewal

Would Biko have backed BEE? A man who knew him says no

Scallan argues BEE fails to empower the poor and undermines economic growth.
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