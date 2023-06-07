ITHUBA Celebrates 8 Years Of Gaming Excellence

ITHUBA emerges as Africa’s leading National Lottery Operator, celebrating 8 Years of unprecedented success. This is their story; from start-up to standout.

ITHUBA, South Africa’s proud National Lottery Operator, is marking its 8th anniversary this month, solidifying its position as the top operator in Africa. From humble beginnings to extraordinary success, ITHUBA’s journey is a remarkable tale of innovation, excellence, and philanthropy.

ITHUBA, derived from the isiZulu term for equality in opportunity, has consistently leveraged its core values to shape a transformative landscape. As a 100% Black-owned company with solid female representation, ITHUBA has set the standard for diversity and become a catalyst for widespread change.

Starting from scratch, on the 1st of June 2015, ITHUBA has successfully reinvigorated the National Lottery under the visionary leadership of its CEO, Charmaine Mabuza. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has surpassed their initial goal of ensuring a seamless transition from the previous operator while upholding the National Lottery’s integrity.

ITHUBA’s hunger for success has propelled them to seize each opportunity that has come their way. And under their tenure, ITHUBA has introduced many forward-thinking initiatives, including new games, expanded retail networks, enhanced online platforms, and solidifying the security and transparency of their operations. These milestones have contributed to job creation and empowered women in the workplace, significantly expanding their reach and attracting new audiences.

With an impressive list of accolades achieved, ITHUBA’s triumphs on a global level speak volumes about its dedication to excellence. Their distinction as the ‘Lottery Operator of the Year’ by Gaming Intelligence in 2021 highlights their relentless pursuit of success, even amidst the challenging circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ITHUBA has forged successful partnerships with several major banks in South Africa, elevating their online offerings to the market. This ground-breaking collaboration enables players to purchase lottery tickets through their online banking accounts. It is a first-of-its-kind service in South Africa and a rarity among National Lotteries worldwide. Additionally, the ITHUBA mobile APP allows players to engage with the National Lottery effortlessly, offering an unparalleled and convenient on the go experience.

From the beginning, ITHUBA’s unwavering commitment to reinvigorating the National Lottery has led to exceptional outcomes, resulting in a remarkable total revenue generation of over R10.1 billion rand towards good causes. These substantial funds have been channelled into the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF), a crucial resource administered by the National Lotteries Commission, which funds their Corporate Social Investments (CSI) projects throughout South Africa.

At the core of ITHUBA’s values lies its profound impact on local communities through its own CSI projects funded by ITHUBA: ITHUBA has empowered disadvantaged students through their bursary program, providing financial aid that opens doors to brighter futures. Furthermore, their investment of over R20 million in the past year has facilitated tailor-made CSI projects that address the unique needs of the communities they serve.

One remarkable initiative saw ITHUBA distributing over 15 homes across the country at the end of 2022, transforming the lives of ordinary South Africans who had endured hardships and found themselves without shelter due to unforeseen circumstances.

ITHUBA’s relentless drive to effect positive change propels them to greater heights of success. Coupled with their humility and unique ability to leverage their achievements to create a positive ripple effect for vulnerable communities ITHUBA is worthy of celebration.

As ITHUBA marks its 8th anniversary, the company stands proud as the premier operator in Africa. Their commitment to innovation, dedication to diversity, and unwavering philanthropic efforts have solidified their position as an industry leader.

ITHUBA’s extraordinary journey, from start-up to standout, inspires all with its continued commitment to excellence.

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)