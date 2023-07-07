FFM podcast ep10: The winning formula

In the studio this week BizNews’ Stuart Lowman was joined by Corion Capital’s David Bacher and Anthony Hall. Hall, a portfolio manager at Corion, won the competition for June with a 13.26% return, this against the worst performance of -5.81%. Hall unpacked the strategy that got him to the top of the podium, but how not having Naspers in his picks almost caught up with him in the final week of June. He also stressed the important difference between how the game is played and how he manages portfolios. A big focus of Fantasy Fund Manager is education, and this week David explained what a PE ratio is and how it can be used in decision-making. Remember to make your picks each week by the market open on Monday to have a chance to win any of the prizes up for grabs. And invite your friends. Register at www.fantasyfundmanager.co.za—thanks to our platinum sponsors Sharenet, Terebinth Capital, ClucasGray Asset Management, and Money Better. Remember to subscribe to the podcast so you don’t miss an episode.

Listen here

In the Fantasy Fund Manager podcast, host Stuart Lowman was joined by Corion Capital’s David Bacher and Anthony Hall.

David Bacher expressed his excitement about the game’s reception, noting that they had surpassed their target of 4,000 participants and were on track to reach 5,000. He mentioned that people not only enjoy the game but also use it as a tool to stay informed about the market.

Anthony Hall, the winner of the June competition, described his day as a portfolio manager, which involves analyzing markets, reading, and engaging with colleagues and market participants.

David mentioned the friendly banter between him and Anthony, as they sit next to each other at the office. He jokingly expressed a touch of shame at being beaten by his colleague but congratulated Corion for their victory.

Anthony discussed his strategy, focusing on short-term bragging rights and taking calculated risks to maximize rewards. He shared his approach of looking for shares that have overreacted to bad news, with the goal of capitalizing on potential rebounds.

In terms of stock changes, Anthony mentioned that he typically adjusts one or two stocks each week. He highlighted the importance of considering dividends, as the game does not account for them. He also humorously mentioned that he listens to David’s strategy and does the opposite.

David praised Anthony’s attention to detail and mentioned that he sees his personality reflected in the way he plays the game. He believed Anthony deserved the prize money.

When asked if he would stick to his strategy, Anthony noted that the game calls for more risk-taking and a focus on short-term gains. He compared it to playing cricket in the schoolyard, where swinging for the fences was the norm.

Anthony mentioned facing playful criticism from colleagues in July and acknowledged the challenges of maintaining success. He remained optimistic and committed to his strategy.

Regarding popular stocks, Anthony mentioned that he had invested in Richemont, hoping for positive news regarding the luxury goods market in China. He had not held Naspers, which affected his performance in the final week of June.

In conclusion, the podcast provided insights into the strategies and experiences of successful participants in Fantasy Fund Manager. David and Anthony shared their approaches, discussed the dynamics of the game, and reflected on their performance.

Read more:

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)