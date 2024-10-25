8 convincing reasons why Old Mutual SMEgo’s purchase order financing powers SME growth in SA

*This content is brought to you by Old Mutual SMEgo

In February 2023 the Department Of Small Business Development issued the National Integrated Small Enterprise Development (NISED) strategic framework, an updated integrated national strategy to support and develop small enterprises. The framework leans on partnerships to support and develop Small Enterprises and advance economic recovery, growth, and job creation. The adherence to government practices for ease of doing business for Small and Medium Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) ensures that there is a focus on sector parameters, Municipal Authorities, Provincial Government Authorities, and National Government Authorities.

As a catalyst for the growth, Purchase Order (PO) Financing is a frequently used alternative funding instrument for businesses, including startups and Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) that need innovative funding solutions. This approach encourages financial inclusion and aims to support SMMEs’ sustainable participation in economic growth. Businesses can benefit from Purchase Order Financing in several ways, particularly for cash flow increase and expansion. Here are Eight (8) reasons why Purchase Order Financing encourages the growth of the SMME sector in South Africa:

Cash Flow: Purchase Order Financing enables SMMEs to maintain a consistent cash flow without waiting for customer payments.

Access to Capital: Business expansion is enabled with capital for large orders as opposed to utilization of own funds.

Flexibility: Businesses can increase operations in response to demand without experiencing financial strain.

Risk Mitigation: Businesses can lower their risk of cash flow issues brought on by late payments or unforeseen expenses by financing the production of goods.

Improved Supplier Relationships: Purchase Order Financing can assist companies in making on-time payments to their suppliers, improving relationships and possibly result in better terms or discounts.

Fast turnaround for funding: Purchase Order Financing processes are quicker than traditional loans, the procedure enables SMMEs to seize opportunities promptly.

Boost Growth: SMMEs can grow by accepting larger orders or new customers without being concerned about their finances.

The above seeks to counter the obstacles restricting SMMEs from expanding rapidly into new markets and gaining a competitive advantage over larger, more established businesses including capital difficulties and limited financial resources. Considering the disparities between Purchase Orders and a robust contract, the parties involved must make sure that the contract measures the advantages and disadvantages. Importantly, legal considerations specific to the project requiring funding are considered to avoid future conflict.

Old Mutual leverages its fintech solution, SMEgo, as a platform that supports small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Purchase Order Financing is one of the funding instruments offered within its suite of services, providing the added advantage of quick access to cash. SMEs looking to expand benefit from SMEgo’s efficient processes and finance solutions.

In addition to easy access to capital, SMEs within Old Mutual’s SMEgo ecosystem have the advantage of managing the financial risks associated with fulfilling large orders, as funds are specifically allocated for such purposes. Through Purchase Order Financing, a central aspect of SMEgo’s value proposition is its capability to provide SMEs with access to up to R10 million in capital via its platform. This support ensures they can afford essential expenses like equipment, inventory, and labour, effectively acting as a valuable credit line. The expanded funding portfolio, bolstered by the Purchase Order Financing service, lays a foundation that ensures that SMEs have access to the necessary capital to support and sustain their operations.

