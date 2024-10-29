Glenfiddich launches an unforgettable fine dining experience for three nights only 

*This content is brought to you by Glenfiddich

This November, whisky aficionados and food enthusiasts are invited to indulge in an unparalleled fine dining experience in Westcliff, Johannesburg as Glenfiddich introduces its limited-edition Grand Château 31-Year-Old single malt Scotch whisky to South Africa.

Taking place at the prestigious five-star venue, The Four Seasons Hotel at The Westcliff, the three-day experience promises an exquisite fusion of French flair and Scottish mastery, showcasing the spirit of luxury and craftsmanship that Glenfiddich is known for.

With a limited number of bottles of the Grand Château 31-Year-Old available at a price of R40,000 a bottle, this iconic whisky encapsulates Glenfiddich’s innovative heritage and dedication to luxury. Each bottle represents the meticulous care and time-honoured tradition of whisky making, making it a coveted collector’s item for discerning whisky connoisseurs.

To celebrate this memorable launch, the fine dining experience will bring together the best of both worlds – a fusion of French culinary artistry and Scottish whisky excellence under the guidance of the multiple award-winning, internationally trained, Chef Katlego Mlambo. He will take guests on a culinary journey, paired with expertly crafted cocktails, adding an exciting modern twist to the evening’s menu.

“I look forward to welcoming our guests to savour the creations on their plates while sipping on Glenfiddich, evoking a moment of culinary revelation,” Mlambo adds. “I am looking forward to embracing the maverick spirit to bring this experience to life.”

“The Grand Château 31-Year-Old is an expression of Glenfiddich’s commitment to pushing boundaries and reimagining luxury whisky experiences and serves as the inspiration behind this exclusive experience,” says Lifa Bakana, Senior Brand Manager at Edward Snell & Co. “We wanted to launch this whisky in a way that reflects our passion for craftsmanship, luxury, and innovation, and what better way to do that than with a spectacular dining experience that fuses cultures and celebrates the very best in taste and design.”

“The fine dining experience will be hosted in the five-star restaurant at the Four Seasons which oozes luxury, providing a sophisticated backdrop for this three-day affair,” he adds. “With only 90 seats available each night, the exclusive dining experience will cater to a select few, so don’t wait to book your seat.”

Bakana explains that the curated experience draws on inspiration from the iconic partnership between Glenfiddich and internationally renowned artist Andre Saraiva who has brought to life his street art style to visualise the Grand Château world onto the limited-edition packaging. “Everything from the decor, design and food brings together this collision of cultures.”

“For those who wish to savour the Grand Château 31-Year-Old without attending the full dining experience, the bar area will be serving a smaller tasting menu with drinks on offer,” he adds. “Both experiences will be equally memorable and give esteemed guests an opportunity to enjoy a tasting of this exceptional whisky alongside an array of other Glenfiddich offerings.”

“The Grand Château 31-Year-Old whisky marks another milestone in Glenfiddich’s Grand Series, which represents the epitome of luxury and innovation in the world of whisky,” he explains. “As the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky, Glenfiddich continues to set the standard for excellence, offering both whisky connoisseurs and food enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the best of Scottish and French cultures.”

Bookings can be made via Dineplan, at a cost of R3500 per person, for the five-course paired menu with six drinks or R1500 for the bar experience.

Event Details:

Date : 10th – 12th November 2024

: 10th – 12th November 2024 Location : The Four Seasons at The Westcliff

: The Four Seasons at The Westcliff Duration : 3 days with limited availability

: 3 days with limited availability Reservations: Via Dineplan

Dining Detail: Curated 5 Course Meal at the Four Seasons presented by Glenfiddich and Chef Katlego Mlambo. Dinner experience includes the meal along with 6 drinks. Complimentary still and sparkling waters are included. Cash bar available for any additional purchases.

Media Contact:

Kisha Reader-Bain at Tin Can PR

[email protected] / +27833831440

