Glenfiddich partners with André Saravia to unveil Grand Château

*This content is brought to you by Glenfiddich

2024 Campaign Marries André Saraiva’s Iconic and Distinctive Style with a Truly Unique Liquid

Glenfiddich, the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky*, has collaborated with French artist André Saraiva to launch Grand Château, its newest limited edition in the Grand Series. Saravia, an internationally renowned artist who has previously collaborated with global luxury brands, has worked with Glenfiddich to visualise the Grand Château world. From the 250 limited-edition packaging to campaign visuals, he has taken inspiration from the exquisite liquid and collision of two cultures.

Widely recognised as a genre-defining artist, André was responsible for a significant turning point in the history of street art, when he introduced his cheerful, top-hatted stick figure, and now iconic ‘Mr. A’ into his work. As the first graffiti artist to paint a character in place of the traditional tag name, he quickly became known as Paris’ most active street artist. This collaboration further reinforces Glenfiddich’s long standing history and commitment to supporting the arts, be that through collaborations with established artists or by inviting up-and-coming artists to its distillery to create artworks inspired by the surroundings.

Glenfiddich Grand Château is a 31-Year-Old whisky and the first release by the distillery to use Bordeaux red wine casks. The liquid has been matured in American oak before being finished for an extended nine years in Bordeaux red wine casks from the French wine-growing region. The nine-year finish adds layer upon layer of new and unexpected flavour. Indulgent and rich, caramelised cherry and apple intertwines with warming spice and toasted oak; an opulent, yet earthy liquid that’s fruity and at the same time floral. This liquid tells the tale of two worlds, drawing inspiration and character from both, to create one exceptional liquid.

It is this unexpected marriage of Speyside with Bordeaux that has provided the inspiration for Saravia’s artwork for the packaging, Saraiva has juxtaposed a traditional Toile de jouy print and used it as a canvas on which he has applied his signature motifs and style, disrupting the art form. The extremely limited-edition outer casings feature Saraiva’s signature ‘Mr.A’ character–a figure that has traveled the world from the streets of Paris to New York, Shenzhen, London and Seoul, and within this design can be seen playfully selecting the extended Bordeaux red wine cask finished whisky at Glenfiddich Distillery in Scotland. The artist’s 250 limited edition and the wider release will feature a bright and bold watercolour print by Saravia on the inside of the box.

On the collaboration André Saraiva comments:

“When Glenfiddich asked me (and Mr.A) to work with them it felt like a perfect match. I am a lover of whisky and the connection to France with this bespoke liquid allowed for a huge amount of creativity. I’ve had the pleasure of visiting the beautiful land of Scotland where I was able to truly experience the history and heritage, the people, the inspiring surroundings and taste Glenfiddich. These unique adventures are reflected in my drawings and art for my collaboration with Glenfiddich.”

Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich Malt Master said:

“Bordeaux red wine casks are incredibly versatile sources of flavour and recognised widely for their outstanding quality, providing the perfect opportunity for experimentation to develop a profound spirit. Nine years spent cocooned in Bordeaux red wine casks results in an exceptionally vibrant liquid which intensifies Glenfiddich’s classic fruity character balanced somewhat unusually with notes of deep oak and warming vanilla. Although wine is becoming an increasingly popular choice for maturation within the single malt category, it remains relatively rare to see whiskies finished in a Bordeaux red wine cask, making this an incredibly intriguing and collectable bottling.”

Grand Château is the latest addition to the Grand series, which includes Grand Yozakura, a limited edition 29 Year Old whisky and the first Single Malt Scotch Whisky to be finished in rare ex-Awamori casks; Grande Couronne, a 26 Year Old Scotch Whisky matured in American and European oak casks finished for up to two years in meticulously sourced French Cognac casks; Glenfiddich Grand Cru, aged for 23 years in American and European oak casks and then finessed in French Cuvée oak casks; Gran Cortes, a refined Glenfiddich whisky aged for 22 years in traditional Sherry oak before finishing in very rare Palo Cortado Sherry casks, only available in Asia and Glenfiddich Gran Reserva, patiently mellowed for 21 years in European and American Oak casks before a final flourish in Caribbean Rum casks.

Glenfiddich Grand Château will be available from luxury whisky retail outlets and premium establishments in South Africa for an RRSP of R40,000.

