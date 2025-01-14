Rosond announces appointment of Glen McGavigan as incoming Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Mining Professional to Lead the Company into a New Era of Growth and Innovation

Leading drilling and exploration specialist Rosond is pleased to announce the appointment of Glen McGavigan as Chief Executive Officer, effective 13 January 2025. This marks a pivotal moment in Rosond’s history as it welcomes an industry leader with over 25 years of diverse experience in the mining value chain, into the business.

McGavigan brings a wealth of experience to the role. He holds a master’s in mining engineering, a graduate diploma in rock engineering, a bachelor’s degree in geoscience, and a certificate in rock engineering from the Minerals Council South Africa. His career has spanned key roles, including Head of Geosciences, Principal Geotechnical Engineer, and Senior Geotechnical Engineer. Most recently, he served as Executive Head of Technical and Projects at Kumba Iron Ore, where he over saw the technical disciplines of exploration, geology, mining engineering, processing, asset management and business improvement. In this role he was also responsible for the company technology transformation as well as expansion capital projects.

Outgoing CEO and incoming Executive Chairman, Ricardo Ribeiro, expressed confidence in McGavigan’s appointment, emphasising his track record of innovation and leadership. “McGavigan’s extensive expertise in mining and geosciences, combined with his passion for innovation, positions him perfectly to lead Rosond into its next phase of growth. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to expand and enhance our value proposition,” says Ribeiro.

“I am deeply passionate about using science and technology to transform our industry and create lasting positive impacts in the communities where we operate,” says McGavigan. “Rosond’s people, culture, and vision align strongly with my values, which is crucial. The company has immense potential both locally and internationally, and I’m excited to build on the foundation of innovation and excellence that has been established over the years.”

“As the world accelerates its drive towards decarbonisation, the discovery and development of new orebodies will be critical and Rosond, as a leader in exploration drilling, is well positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities,” elaborates McGavigan.

Rosond’s roots are proudly South African, and McGavigan, having spent 26 years working in the country, is bullish about the region’s potential: “South and Southern Africa remains one of the most attractive junctions for mining on the globe, and we are looking forward to continuing to be a key player in this region.”

Looking ahead to Rosond’s strategic expansion into the Middle East through its Rosond Arabia operation, McGavigan highlights the region’s potential: “Saudi Arabia is an underexplored market with significant opportunities, particularly for future-facing minerals. The Kingdom’s focus on diversifying its economy beyond oil and gas aligns perfectly with Rosond’s expertise in exploration and innovation. It’s an exciting geography for growth.”

Established in 1956, Rosond has a proud legacy of providing cutting-edge exploration drilling, geotechnical services, underground drilling, and mineral resource management. A leader in innovation, the company has introduced robotics and automation in drilling processes and pioneered techniques for deep-level mineral exploration.

Under the leadership of the Ribeiro family, Rosond has forged strong partnerships with leading mining companies both locally and internationally, completing large-scale drilling projects in multiple regions. Its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programme underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability, intending to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“I’ve always believed in the principle of doing ‘good science’—making decisions based on robust knowledge, applying the right energy, and maintaining unwavering integrity. As I step into this role, my focus will remain on safety, employee well-being, and delivering positive outcomes for the company and the communities we serve,” concludes McGavigan.

About Rosond:

Rosond provides fast, efficient, safe, and cost-effective drilling and grouting services to mining and exploration industries throughout Africa. For over 65 years, Rosond has applied advanced design and engineering disciplines to create client-specific solutions. State-of-the-art, in-house manufacturing facilities provide products designed and engineered to meet clients’ specific demands while an experienced team of engineers and artisans ensure a solution in keeping with global best practices.

