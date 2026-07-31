Can you still qualify for the €250,000 Greece Golden Visa?
The remains one of the most attractive and affordable European . Launched with a minimum €250,000 investment threshold in 2013, it is still possible - even today - to invest into qualifying property at this low threshold. However, it is important to be up to date with current guidelines as significant property rule changes were made in 2023 and 2024 which directly impact where this investment threshold still applies, and where it doesn’t.
Imagine this scenario – you’ve found the perfect property in Greece, you’re ready to invest, and your residency plans are falling into place. There’s just one problem – the property you’ve chosen doesn’t qualify you for the residency programme like you thought it did.
If this is the situation you find yourself in, you’re not alone: it’s a mistake more investors make than you might think.
Since the inception of the programme, the Greece Golden Visa has been synonymous with a €250,000 property investment. However, despite the fact that this is widely referenced online, the programme has evolved significantly over time. This means that you could be relying on outdated information and investing in the wrong property as a result – or, even worse, missing out on genuine qualifying opportunities.
The good news? The €250,000 investment route is still there – you just need to know where to find it.
Can I qualify for the €250,000 Greece Golden Visa?
Yes, you can, but there are certain conditions attached – and it’s here where many prospective investors can get caught out.
While the standard investment thresholds for the Greece Golden Visa have increased to €400,000 or €800,000 depending on the location and property classification, an “Exceptions” category of qualifying €250,000 properties still exists.
Now, however, it only applies to carefully defined categories of property that support urban regeneration and redevelopment. This means that it's no longer about simply investing €250,000 in any residential property: it’s about the type of property you purchase and whether it meets the programme's specific qualifying criteria.
Which properties still qualify under the Greece Golden Visa?
You can still qualify for the €250,000 Greece Golden Visa investment route, but you will need to be more selective about the property you choose. The €250,000 investment threshold is currently available for specific property types that support Greece’s urban regeneration and heritage-preservation goals, including:
Commercial properties converted into residential homes: This can include former offices, retail spaces or other commercial buildings converted for residential use. The €250,000 threshold applies regardless of the property’s location or size. The investment must be made in a single property, and the conversion must be completed before the Golden Visa application is submitted.
Listed or heritage buildings requiring restoration: Properties situated in listed buildings and intended for full restoration or reconstruction by the investor can qualify at the €250,000 threshold. The restoration must be completed before the first Golden Visa renewal after five years. The property cannot be sold until the restoration is complete. Failure to complete the work may result in the residence permit being revoked and an administrative fine of €150,000.
Other qualifying redevelopment projects: Certain projects that meet the programme’s current investment and redevelopment criteria may also qualify for the €250,000 threshold.
As an international buyer, not only could you qualify for Greek residency through your investment, but you'll also be investing in projects that breathe new life into existing buildings and neighbourhoods. It's an approach designed to benefit both investors and the long-term growth of Greece's property market.
Choosing the right Greece Golden Visa investment
The €250,000 investment route isn't simply about purchasing property. It's about investing in carefully selected developments that create long-term value – both for you as an investor and for Greece's evolving urban landscape.
Of course, residency eligibility is only one part of this.
If you’re thinking about investing in property in Greece, you’ll also want to consider factors like location, rental demand, capital growth potential and ongoing property management. By keeping these critical elements in mind, you’ll be able to settle on an investment that not only meets the Golden Visa requirements but also supports your wider financial goals and lifestyle ambitions.
That’s because you're not simply buying a property to secure residency – you're making a long-term investment in your global future.
Finding the right investment opportunity
So, how do you ensure you choose the investment opportunities that are right for you?
By having the proper guidance to fall back on.
It’s for this reason that Sable International partners with OIKOS Developments, an award-winning Greek developer with more than 15 years of experience in property development, hospitality and investment migration.
Having assisted over 2,500 international investors and with more than 2,000 apartments under its management, OIKOS has built a reputation for delivering carefully selected developments that combine strong investment potential with Golden Visa eligibility.
From qualifying redevelopment projects to optional concierge property management services, this new partnership gives you unparalleled access to expert local knowledge and end-to-end support, helping to make the process as straightforward and successful as possible.
Stay up to date with the latest Greece Golden Visa information
While the Greece Golden Visa is still one of Europe's most compelling residency-by-investment opportunities, it’s important to stay up to date with the latest changes. If you rely on outdated information, you could pursue investments that don’t qualify or even miss out on opportunities altogether.
That's why the right guidance is so crucial. By understanding the latest regulations and working with an expert team, you can approach your investment with confidence, knowing you're making a decision that supports both your residency ambitions and your long-term financial goals.
Speak to the experts today
If you're considering a Greece Golden Visa investment, speak to Sable International's Investment Migration consultants. We'll help you understand the current qualifying criteria, assess the opportunities available to you, and guide you through every stage of the process, from selecting the right investment to securing your European residency.
Contact our team today at or give them a call on +27 (0) 21 657 1584 or +44 (0) 20 7759 7552 and start building your future beyond borders.
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