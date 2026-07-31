Can you still qualify for the €250,000 Greece Golden Visa?

The Greece Golden Visa remains one of the most attractive and affordable European residency-by-investment programmes . Launched with a minimum €250,000 investment threshold in 2013, it is still possible - even today - to invest into qualifying property at this low threshold. However, it is important to be up to date with current guidelines as significant property rule changes were made in 2023 and 2024 which directly impact where this investment threshold still applies, and where it doesn’t.

Imagine this scenario – you’ve found the perfect property in Greece, you’re ready to invest, and your residency plans are falling into place. There’s just one problem – the property you’ve chosen doesn’t qualify you for the residency programme like you thought it did.

If this is the situation you find yourself in, you’re not alone: it’s a mistake more investors make than you might think.

Since the inception of the programme, the Greece Golden Visa has been synonymous with a €250,000 property investment. However, despite the fact that this is widely referenced online, the programme has evolved significantly over time. This means that you could be relying on outdated information and investing in the wrong property as a result – or, even worse, missing out on genuine qualifying opportunities.

The good news? The €250,000 investment route is still there – you just need to know where to find it.