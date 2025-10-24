Are AMETFs killing the unit trust industry?

South Africa’s first actively managed exchange-traded fund (AMETF) was launched in May 2023. Since then, the market has grown rapidly, with around 30 AMETFs now listed on the JSE. But what exactly is an AMETF, and why are investors so interested?

Unlike traditional ETFs that passively track an index, actively managed ETFs give fund managers the flexibility to adjust holdings in response to changing markets or new opportunities. They trade on stock exchanges like ordinary shares, providing investors with real-time pricing, liquidity and transparency, while still offering the diversification and regulatory protection of a collective investment scheme.

One of the firms driving this growth is EasyETFs, an EasyEquities subsidiary, which launched its first AMETF on 25 October 2024. What began as a strategy with only R10 million invested has grown to R1.5 billion in assets in just a year. According to David Oberholzer, Business Manager for EasyETFs, this momentum points to a fundamental shift in South Africa’s investment landscape – one where listed, flexible products are reshaping how investors think about collective investments.

“There are about 30 actively managed ETFs on the JSE,” he says. “We’ve got three of them, which means roughly 10 percent of the market by number and around the same by assets. From a standing start to the top three in a year. That tells you where investor demand is heading.”