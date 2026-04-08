The benefits of NOT owning a solar system

As energy costs continue to rise with no end in sight, businesses have no option but to consider alternatives to Eskom. One of the most obvious solutions is solar. However, the key question is whether owning the solar system is the right option

An alternative to owning a solar system is entering into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), which effectively allows an energy consumer to access the benefits of solar energy without the upfront capital investment or ownership risk. Under a PPA, companies such as SunEx take on the responsibility of funding, designing, installing, operating, and maintaining the system, while the customer simply purchases the electricity generated, typically at a rate lower than Eskom.

This structure enables businesses to reduce energy costs, allocate capex elsewhere, improve cash flow, and avoid the complexities associated with owning and managing energy infrastructure. It also transfers performance, maintenance, and technology risk to the provider, allowing the customer to focus on its core operations while still benefiting from reliable, cleaner, and more predictable energy pricing.

The most significant benefit is that the customer will lock in upfront to an agreed tariff over a fixed period, typically ranging from 10 to 20 years.

This model allows organisations to access an alternative energy supply and an agreed cost with no uncertainty around future costs all whilst while avoiding the risks and costs associated with owning and operating the system.

Below I have set out several key benefits of not owning a solar system: