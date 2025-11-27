Betway SA20 joins forces with Suzuki in major 3-year partnership
Automotive brand to headline as League’s Proud Vehicle Partner
Betway SA20 is proud to announce a significant three-year partnership with Suzuki Auto South Africa, who join the League as a Proud Vehicle Partner for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons. The collaboration marks another major step in Betway SA20’s growing commercial stable and the Japanese automotive brand’s growing footprint in South African sport.
Through the new agreement, Suzuki will benefit from high-impact exposure across all 34 Betway SA20 matches, local and international broadcast partners and the League’s rapidly expanding digital platforms. This will be supported by broadcast integration, in-stadium activations, a series of creative digital campaigns and prominent Suzuki vehicle displays at selected matches.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Suzuki as our Proud Vehicle Partner for Betway SA20,” said League Commissioner, Graeme Smith. “Their focus on performance, innovation and adventure fits perfectly with the energy of our League. Suzuki brings the same spirit of excitement that we aim to deliver to fans across the country. Supporters can look forward to some incredible in-stadium experiences this season, including a major fan opportunity we’ll be announcing soon. We’re excited to hit the road together and take the tournament to new heights.”
“Cricket has a unique way of bringing South Africans together, and that spirit of unity aligns perfectly with Suzuki’s philosophy,” Henno Havenga, General Manager of Sales and Marketing at Suzuki Auto South Africa said. “Betway SA20 captures the excitement and optimism that makes sport so powerful, and we are thrilled to be part of a tournament that continues to inspire fans on and off the field.
“For us, this is about more than visibility – it’s about connection,” Havenga added. “Whether in the stands, on the field or in the communities around the game, this partnership celebrates the passion and diversity that define South Africa. We’re excited for what lies ahead.”
Suzuki’s involvement with Betway SA20 adds to its growing list of high-profile sporting partnerships. In recent years, the brand has secured major agreements with Cricket South Africa, Orlando Pirates Football Club, the Confederation of African Football, and the Griqualand West Rugby Union, further cementing its commitment to the sporting landscape.
At grassroots level, Suzuki continues to champion community upliftment through its Rugby Sevens development programme with the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund, identifying and nurturing young talent across Gauteng’s West Rand.
Season 4 of Betway SA20 get underway in less than six weeks, with the opening match featuring defending Champions MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants at Newlands on Boxing Day (26 December). Tickets for all matches are selling fast, with the 25 January Final already sold out. Fans can secure their tickets at the six stadium ticket offices or at