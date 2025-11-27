Betway SA20 joins forces with Suzuki in major 3-year partnership

“We’re thrilled to welcome Suzuki as our Proud Vehicle Partner for Betway SA20,” said League Commissioner, Graeme Smith. “Their focus on performance, innovation and adventure fits perfectly with the energy of our League. Suzuki brings the same spirit of excitement that we aim to deliver to fans across the country. Supporters can look forward to some incredible in-stadium experiences this season, including a major fan opportunity we’ll be announcing soon. We’re excited to hit the road together and take the tournament to new heights.”

“Cricket has a unique way of bringing South Africans together, and that spirit of unity aligns perfectly with Suzuki’s philosophy,” Henno Havenga, General Manager of Sales and Marketing at Suzuki Auto South Africa said. “Betway SA20 captures the excitement and optimism that makes sport so powerful, and we are thrilled to be part of a tournament that continues to inspire fans on and off the field.

“For us, this is about more than visibility – it’s about connection,” Havenga added. “Whether in the stands, on the field or in the communities around the game, this partnership celebrates the passion and diversity that define South Africa. We’re excited for what lies ahead.”

Suzuki’s involvement with Betway SA20 adds to its growing list of high-profile sporting partnerships. In recent years, the brand has secured major agreements with Cricket South Africa, Orlando Pirates Football Club, the Confederation of African Football, and the Griqualand West Rugby Union, further cementing its commitment to the sporting landscape.