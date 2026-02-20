Betway SA20 Season 4 strengthens commercial partner impact

[Thursday 19 February 2026 ] Season 4 of Betway SA20 demonstrated the League’s continued commercial and stakeholder strength, with fans remaining at the heart of partner activations. Season 4 brought together world-class cricket with innovative brand activations and high-stakes giveaways, giving spectators incredible experiences and value for their tickets.

From spectacular one-handed catches, life-changing car giveaways and millions in cash rewards, Betway SA20 and their commercial partners continued to raise the bar.

After four successful seasons as the competition’s title partner, Betway, has seen its association with the League reach "unprecedented levels" in the South African market.

"As Betway we have been fortunate to have been a part of the journey with the Betway SA20 from the beginning.” said Mark Rowles, Head of Sponsorship at Betway. “Our brand awareness and association as the Title sponsor of the tournament continues to grow and reach almost unprecedented levels in the SA market. We are proud to be involved with a tournament that continues to break records for stadium attendance as this was a key objective when it all began. Along with that, we are deriving incredible business value by hosting key partners, customers and suppliers at the tournament and the demand for these experiences also reached new heights in Season 4.”

A new addition to Betway SA20 Season 4 was the “Ballin’ with Suzuki” partner activation led by the League’s Proud Vehicle partner, which proved to be popular with the fans from the outset.

The campaign, which received over 140 000 entries, tasked fans with guessing the number of cricket balls packed inside a Suzuki Swift, culminating in a spectacular finale at Newlands Stadium with Gqeberha’s Nikita Gelandt driving away in a brand-new Suzuki Swift GL + MT hatchback after correctly guessing that 8 363 cricket balls were packed inside the Swift.

“My heartfelt gratitude to Suzuki for changing my life. I entered the competition so many times and never imagined that one of the entries would get me here. This has been an incredible start to 2026,” Gelandt said.

Similarly, Absa focused on "turning everyday banking into moments that truly matter", according to Thabisa Mkhwanazi, Managing Executive for Absa Personal and Private Banking.

Through the Absa Card Play of the Day and Absa Moneyball, the bank rewarded both new and existing customers instantly at stadiums, contributing a total of R3 million in rewards.

“Our involvement in Season 4 of the Betway SA20 through instant rewards at the stadium allowed us to create meaningful value for our customers, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to recognising customer loyalty and creating moments that truly matter,” said Mkhwanazi.