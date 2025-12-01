Blaming the rain won’t fix the storm of issues inside Mantengu

If Mantengu and its flailing CEO, Mike Miller, hadn’t spent the past year torching their own credibility with baseless conspiracy claims, its latest trading statement and financial results would likely have slipped by unnoticed. But after months of blaming imaginary market syndicates and attacking the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the market has learned to distrust every word Mantengu puts out.

That scepticism now appears well-deserved. The trading statement was worrying enough, but the interim financials have blown apart any pretence that Mantengu is struggling because of external rivals. Last year’s 2 cents per share in earnings has become a loss of 27 cents – a collapse of more than 1,400% in a single reporting cycle.

The trading statement’s claim that earnings fell “more than 100%” was absurd. The full results are catastrophic, with an R81.8-million loss and only R5.2 million left in cash. These are the figures of a company mismanaged from within, confirming what many already warned for months – that Mantengu’s crisis is self-inflicted.

A credibility crisis the weather can’t explain

Mantengu insists that weather disruptions are largely responsible for its troubles, blaming flooding for disrupted production in its mining pits earlier in the year. But while weather may have played a role, it cannot account for the chaos in the company’s conduct.

Rain didn’t make their CEO accuse the JSE of running a criminal syndicate – a claim the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) investigated and dismissed. Nor did the weather cause Miller to repeat those allegations until the JSE was forced to take legal action. That episode ended with the Johannesburg High Court gagging Mantengu and its CEO from publishing further defamatory allegations, which is not even the company’s first legal defeat against the exchange this year.

In other words, every time Miller’s conspiracy theories have collided with a regulator or a judge, they’ve come back with a legal slap in the face. When regulators and the courts tell you to sit down, it’s time to stop shouting “syndicate” and start looking in the mirror. And if Miller was honest with himself, he would acknowledge that the picture staring back is not that of a victim, but of a leader completely out of his depth.