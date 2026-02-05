Why blue-chip off-takers matter more than panel counts in Section 12B investing

Section 12B renewable energy investments have become increasingly popular among South African investors seeking tax efficiency and resilient income. As the market has matured, the most important differentiators are no longer headline deductions or installation counts, but the quality of the underlying assets and, crucially, who ultimately pays for the electricity.

At its core, a solar investment is a long-term commercial arrangement. Electricity must be sold consistently and paid for reliably over many years. The strength of the off-taker, the contractual structure and the operational maturity of the assets all play a decisive role in whether projected cashflows are achieved.