After Bitcoin's 2025 correction, diversification stopped being a theory

When markets run, and stumble

The divergence between crypto and equities in the months that followed crypto’s drawdown is something to note. Bitcoin fell close to 50% from its highs of over R2.2 million in July 2025. US equities proved more resilient.

The S&P 500 is up approximately 17% over the past year, supported in part by the continued strength of AI-related names. Nvidia, in particular, has gained over 1,400% over five years, anchoring the index's performance in a way that few single-sector runs in market history can match.

Over a five-year horizon, Bitcoin has returned approximately 45%, a figure comparable to Amazon over the same window, though significantly below its own trajectory before the recent correction. The S&P 500 has returned close to 90% across the same period.

The point is not to rank these crypto and stocks against each other, but rather to recognise they don’t move in lockstep, and that a portfolio which held both would have navigated the past twelve months more smoothly than one concentrated in either. During the equity recovery, crypto dragged on aggregate returns. During crypto's 2025 run, equities did the same, although it was still posting impressive gains. That friction is the mechanism through which diversification works.

The question facing most growth-oriented investors might not be whether to hold crypto or equities. The real question is whether investors hold both assets in a structure that works. For most retail investors, that structure has historically been difficult to access. Crypto and equities live on separate platforms and often require separate accounts. The friction alone can discourage the kind of deliberate, balanced positioning that institutional allocators take for granted.

This is the structural gap that new investment formats are beginning to close. The tokenisation of real-world assets including tokenised stocks, has made it possible to hold exposure to traditional stocks through the same infrastructure used for crypto. ETF-style bundles combining both asset classes in considered weightings are now technically viable in a way they simply weren't a year ago.

What 2026 continues to confirm is that market shocks are unpredictable, and that the investors who were positioned across both asset classes entered this year's volatility from a fundamentally stronger starting point. The goal was never to avoid the drawdowns entirely. It was to remain positioned, and patient, for what comes after them.

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*Investing in crypto assets may result in capital loss. Luno (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider (FSP No. 53314) and registered credit provider (NCRCP22123). The information should not be construed as financial advice or as a solicitation to trade. All opinions and information provided are for informational purposes only.