Building South Africa’s future giants: How Microsoft’s Mission Next EEIP transforms high-potential SMMEs
For more than three decades, Microsoft has been a catalyst for digital transformation in South Africa – shaping industries, enabling innovation and helping businesses modernise for a rapidly evolving global economy. Today, as digitalisation accelerates and the Fourth Industrial Revolution reshapes competitive landscapes, the gap between a successful small business and an industry-defining market leader is no longer bridged by hard work alone. It requires access to expertise, technology and a structured ecosystem designed for exponential scale.
This is the driving force behind the Mission Next Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP), Microsoft’s bold commitment to empowering South Africa's most ambitious, and future-ready black-owned SMMEs . The programme is specifically designed for high-impact businesses that have crossed the R1 million annual revenue threshold and are now poised for exponential expansion.
A high-growth partnership, not traditional funding
Microsoft’s involvement reaches far beyond conventional enterprise development. Through Mission Next EEIP, entrepreneurs gain structured, long-term support that open the door to a global legacy of innovation.
“Enabling the next generation of high-impact businesses is not just good business, it is a national imperative,” says Lebogang Luvuno, B-BBEE Executive at Microsoft South Africa. “Empowered SMMEs don’t just grow; they transform value chains and strengthen the broader economy. Microsoft is committed to equipping these businesses with the resources, technology and mentorships they need to scale.”
From digital readiness to strategic guidance, the programme positions participating SMMEs to compete locally and globally with confidence.
Mission Next EEIP: an ecosystem engineered for growth
To eliminate traditional barriers to scale, Microsoft has developed a focused suite of initiatives under the EEIP umbrella – each designed to unlock capabilities that accelerate economic inclusion and digital competitiveness:
SMME acceleration Programme: Tailored for established SMMEs that have already achieved revenue traction, this initiative provides hands-on, structured support through mentorship, tools and technology required to modernise their operations and compete on a global stage.
The township challenge: Designed to support township-based enterprises, this initiative strengthen community-level growth through platform-based innovations in sectors like e-commerce, digital payments and logistics.
Technology-startup support: For high-potential technology innovators, Microsoft offers guidance, technical resources and access to platforms that help turn breakthrough ideas into scalable solutions for local and global markets.
Skills & digital development: Entrepreneurs receive intensive training in advanced 4IR fields including AI, machine learning, data engineering, and cybersecurity, ensuring they build future-ready businesses capable of competing on a global stage.
Driving national economic acceleration
The impact of this programme extends far beyond individual business performance. High-growth SMMEs become engines of economic transformation – creating jobs, strengthening local supply chains and unlocking new opportunities for innovation.
As these businesses adopt advanced technologies like AI and data-driven decision-making, they enhance their ability to contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s national development priorities. These businesses become "frontier firms" that play a pivotal role in shaping a modern, inclusive digital economy.
The urgency: Your next is now
The Mission Next media campaign features the journey of visionary founders who have leveraged Microsoft’s support to unlock their next level, including designer Thebe Magugu and previous programme beneficiaries, The Awareness Company.
"Being part of Microsoft’s EEIP programme has been a game-changer for our business,” says Priaash Ramadeen, co-founder of The Awareness Company. “The combination of funding, technology access, and mentorship and a supportive network created the momentum we needed to scale with confidence. This programme doesn’t just fund innovation, it enables meaningful growth, gives space to experiment, unlocks access to a powerful network, and equips founders to build tech that can truly change lives."
Microsoft has built the runway, the framework and the ecosystem. Now, it’s looking for the next generation of high-potential SMMEs ready to take the leap.
If you are a tech disruptor, or an established non-tech SMME with at least R1 million in annual revenue and a bold growth trajectory, Mission Next EEIP may be your gateway to market-shaping success.
Apply to Microsoft’s Mission Next EEIP & Get The Business Support You Need:
Application Deadline: March 30th, 2026
