Capitec - ‘We’re Retailers. We think Client, then Risk.’

When Michiel le Roux phoned to ask whether he wanted to help build a bank, Gerrie Fourie was at Stellenbosch Farmers Winery. He knew liquor distribution well and banking not at all. He comes back to that more than once in the conversation.

“We’re retailers, we think client and then risk,” he tells Jacques Conradie on the third episode of Building Conviction. “Bankers look at risk, risk, risk, and then client.”

Fourie was part of the founding team in 2001, became chief executive in 2014 and retired as CEO in July 2025 to a Non-Executive role. By then Capitec had more than 24 million clients and was the country’s largest bank by market capitalisation. Much of the hour is about how that client-first approach worked in practice.

Twelve years to be taken seriously

Capitec said from the start that it wanted to bank 95% of South Africans. The market didn’t believe it and for years treated the company as a microlender. Fourie reckons it was about twelve years before investors properly understood what Capitec was doing.

He calls the early expansion guerrilla warfare. The first real cluster of branches wasn’t in a major city, and his explanation of why is one of the better parts of the episode.

One card for everyone

Every client got the same gold card, whatever they earned. “Why do you have to classify clients?” Fourie asks. “All clients are the same, they need to be treated the same.”