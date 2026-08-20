CA&S delivers resilient interim results as acquisitions drive expansion across Southern and East Africa

No interim dividend has been declared for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (H1 2025: nil), in keeping with the company's policy of declaring dividends once a year, after its financial year-end.

"We expect a stronger second half than the first, in line with the group's normal seasonal trading pattern and supported by the growing contribution of recent acquisitions made during and after the reporting period. The group intends to keep investing through the cycle, positioning the business to emerge stronger as trading conditions recover. In the near term, our priority is to integrate recent investments and realise their value, while deepening route density and growing market share," concluded Duncan Lewis.

Alongside this, the group will pursue disciplined, client-driven expansion in East Africa and continue to build the digital, data and category capabilities that increasingly set its route-to-market offering apart. Active management of margin, working capital and cash, together with a strong balance sheet, gives the group the capacity to fund future growth from its own resources.

While parts of the group's footprint remain exposed to currency movements and subdued consumer spending, the breadth of its markets and categories, its long-standing client relationships and its depth of local execution position it well to navigate the balance of the year with confidence and to continue compounding value for shareholders over the longer term.