CA&S increases dividend as regional expansion supports earnings growth

The group operates a portfolio of FMCG service businesses that connect global and regional brand owners with retail channels through sales execution, distribution, logistics and merchandising capabilities.

Chief executive Duncan Lewis said the results highlight the resilience of the group’s operating model.

“Our strategy is centred on building a scalable route-to-market platform capable of supporting brand owners across multiple African markets,” Lewis said.

A key strategic development during the year was the group’s investment in East Africa.

In February 2025 CA&S acquired a 35% stake in Trapin Holdings Ltd, the Tradco Group, for R108.4 million.

Tradco is a Kenya-based trade marketing and distribution business with operations in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. The transaction strengthens CA&S’s presence in East Africa and supports its broader regional expansion strategy.

CA&S also continued investing in operational infrastructure. During the year the group approved capital expenditure of R300 million for the development of land and buildings in Eswatini.

Following the year end, the group acquired a majority stake in Sunpac (Pty) Ltd, a South African distributor specialising in category management and route-to-market services in the personal care sector.

The acquisition introduces capability in the private and confined label category, an area of increasing importance for retailers.

As African consumer markets continue to evolve, companies capable of providing integrated route-to-market infrastructure are likely to play an increasingly central role in the sector’s growth.