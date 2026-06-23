CemAir and Air Europa sign interline agreement to expand international connectivity

Johannesburg, South Africa – 23 June 2026 – CemAir and Air Europa proudly announce the signing of a unilateral interline agreement with Air Europa, effective 23 June 2026, marking a significant milestone in the airline ' s continued commitment to enhancing connectivity between Southern Africa and key international markets.

The agreement will enable passengers travelling on Air Europa to seamlessly connect onto CemAir ' s domestic and regional network through South Africa, providing greater access to destinations across Southern Africa through a single itinerary and streamlined baggage handling process.

The partnership strengthens CemAir ' s position as a trusted domestic and regional airline partner for international carriers seeking access to destinations beyond South Africa ' s major metropolitan centres. Through Air Europa ' s extensive network, travellers will also gain improved access to Europe and the Americas via the airline ' s hub in Madrid.

Commenting on the agreement, Shaniel Singh, Chief Commercial Officer at CemAir, said: "We are delighted to welcome Air Europa as our newest interline partner. This agreement further strengthens CemAir ' s international connectivity and creates additional travel opportunities for our customers. By combining Air Europa ' s global reach with CemAir ' s extensive Southern African network, we are able to offer travellers a more seamless and convenient journey while supporting tourism and business travel throughout the region."

Alliances & CX Director for Air Europa, Estelle Leray commented: “We are very pleased to move forward with this agreement with CemAir, which will allow our passengers to travel beyond Johannesburg and access new destinations across Southern Africa in a seamless and efficient way. This partnership not only enhances connectivity and the overall travel experience, but also strengthens Air Europa’s presence in Johannesburg, alongside a solid and well-established partner in the region. ”

The interline agreement forms part of CemAir ' s broader strategy to expand its global partnerships and provide customers with greater access to international travel opportunities through seamless connections with leading airlines around the world.

Bookings under the new interline agreement will be available from 23 June 2026.