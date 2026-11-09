Moved abroad or planning to emigrate? Don’t overlook your SA tax residency status

For South Africans planning a move abroad, or those who have already settled overseas, one important step can easily be overlooked: formally ending their South African tax residency.

Moving overseas doesn’t automatically change your tax status. Until you have formally ceased to be a South African tax resident, you may remain subject to South African tax obligations.

Leaving your residency status unresolved can also create extra complications later, particularly when accessing retirement savings or transferring money and other assets offshore.

Often referred to as tax emigration, the process of ceasing South African tax residency involves specific requirements that go beyond the practicalities of relocating.

Other financial matters, such as accessing a retirement annuity, selling a property, receiving an inheritance or transferring investments and savings offshore, bring their own documentation and regulatory requirements. Add multiple providers to the mix, and the process can quickly become a challenge.

A tax practitioner may handle the residency process and a fund administrator the retirement payout, and when it comes to moving the funds offshore, clients often default to their bank, where support can be limited and the real cost of the transfer can be obscured by hidden fees built into the exchange rate.

Multi-award-winning fintech Future Forex brings these steps together through an end-to-end service that combines tax emigration assistance with international money transfers. By helping clients navigate the requirements of ceasing tax residency and transferring their funds abroad, the company simplifies what can otherwise be a fragmented process, while offering savings of up to 50% on foreign exchange costs.

What does tax emigration involve?

Ultimately, your tax residency is determined by specific tests and circumstances, and leaving the country physically is not enough on its own.

When assessing your tax status, SARS generally applies two tests:

‘Ordinarily resident’, which considers whether South Africa remains the country you would naturally return to; and ‘Physical presence’, which looks at the number of days spent in South Africa over the relevant period.

“We often speak to people who’ve been abroad for years and assume that time alone has ended their South African tax residency,” says Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex and a qualified actuary. “In reality, it has to be formally addressed with SARS.”