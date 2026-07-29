Don’t sleep on medical aid in your 20s
By Dr Themba Hadebe
Your 20s are a crash course in adulthood. Between your first job, submitting your first tax return, learning how to budget and figuring out what belongs in a washing machine, there's no shortage of new responsibilities competing for your attention.
Yet one responsibility that often gets overlooked is healthcare cover.
For many young South Africans, healthcare cover feels like something to worry about later in life, once you're earning more, starting a family or dealing with health concerns. But while your 20s may be your healthiest years, they're also one of the best times to start building healthy habits and financial resilience.
Clinical Executive at Bonitas Medical Fund, Dr Themba Hadebe, shares his top five things worth knowing about medical aid in your 20s.
1. It's not only there for major medical emergencies
When people think about medical aid, they often picture worst-case scenarios such as accidents, hospital admissions or emergency surgery. While these benefits are important, medical aid can also support your day-to-day health through preventative care, routine check-ups and screenings that help identify potential issues early.
2. Looking after your health includes your mental wellbeing
Your 20s can be an exciting but demanding stage of life. Career pressures, financial responsibilities and major life transitions can all take a toll on your mental wellbeing. Many medical aid schemes now recognise the importance of holistic healthcare and offer access to mental health support and digital wellness tools alongside traditional medical benefits.
3. An unexpected medical bill can have a long-lasting financial impact
One of the biggest challenges facing young professionals is building financial stability. Medical expenses can be difficult to predict, and a single hospital admission, procedure or specialist consultation can place significant strain on personal finances. Medical aid helps reduce the financial risk associated with unexpected healthcare costs, allowing members to access care when they need it without facing the full cost alone.
4. Your 20s are a good time to learn how healthcare funding works
Medical aid comes with its own terminology and processes, from provider networks and co-payments to benefit limits and authorisations. Learning how these systems work early can help you make more informed healthcare decisions over time and avoid costly mistakes.
Much like learning how to manage a budget or submit a tax return, understanding healthcare funding is a valuable life skill that becomes easier when you start early.
5. There are options designed for different budgets and life stages
One of the biggest misconceptions about medical aid is that it is only accessible to high-income earners.
Today, many schemes offer a range of options designed to cater for different healthcare needs and budgets, making it easier for young adults entering the workforce to find cover that aligns with their circumstances.
"Bonitas offers options such as BonStart and BonCore, which are designed to provide accessible entry points for young South Africans as they begin taking greater ownership of their health and finances," says Dr Themba. "The key is to look beyond monthly contributions and consider the overall value and benefits that support your healthcare needs."
The bottom line is that your 20s are about building foundations for the future, whether that's your career, your finances or your wellbeing.
Medical aid may not be the most exciting item on your monthly budget, but understanding your healthcare options early can help you make informed decisions, access preventative care and better prepare for the unexpected.
The goal isn't simply to have cover when something goes wrong. It's to have the support, resources and healthcare access that help you stay well in the first place.