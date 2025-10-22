FamousBrands reports strong interim growth with 8% HEPS increase and R4,2 billion revenue for H1 2025

Famous Brands is Africa's leading food services franchisor, with restaurants in South Africa, Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Rest of Africa and the Middle East (AME) and the United Kingdom (UK).

Our vertically integrated business model comprises four pillars: Brands, Manufacturing, Logistics and Retail.

Our portfolio of 15 iconic restaurant brands appeals to consumers across income and demographic bands, meal preferences and value propositions. The portfolio is segmented into Leading Brands (mainstream) and Signature Brands (niche). Leading Brands are further categorised as Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) and Casual Dining Restaurants (CDR).