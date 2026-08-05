Farmers: Are Your Eskom Connection Points Costing You More Than They Should?

AFGRI, SunEx, and Urban Holdings Solar are hosting a 45-minute virtual webinar to walk commercial farmers through a practical way of consolidating transformer points with solar.

In the session, you will learn:

→ How transformer consolidation works on commercial farm operations and what it takes to implement

→ The range of solar solutions available, and which configurations suit different farm types

→ Real-world case studies from South African C&I farming operations that have already made the switch

→ Financing structures that make solar integration cost-neutral or cash-flow positive from day one