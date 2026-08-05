Farmers: Are Your Eskom Connection Points Costing You More Than They Should?
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Farmers: Are Your Eskom Connection Points Costing You More Than They Should?

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Most commercial farming operations are paying for far too many transformer points. The result is a fixed-cost burden that scales with the number of connections, not with your actual energy use.

AFGRI, SunEx, and Urban Holdings Solar are hosting a 45-minute virtual webinar to walk commercial farmers through a practical way of consolidating transformer points with solar. 

In the session, you will learn:

How transformer consolidation works on commercial farm operations and what it takes to implement

The range of solar solutions available, and which configurations suit different farm types

Real-world case studies from South African C&I farming operations that have already made the switch

Financing structures that make solar integration cost-neutral or cash-flow positive from day one

Session Details

English Session

When:  3 September

Duration:  45 minutes

Format:  Virtual

Afrikaans Sessie

Wanneer:  10 September

Duur:  45 minute

Formaat:  Virtueel

Register Now - If you can’t make the session, register and we will send you a recording

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