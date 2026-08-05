Farmers: Are Your Eskom Connection Points Costing You More Than They Should?
Most commercial farming operations are paying for far too many transformer points. The result is a fixed-cost burden that scales with the number of connections, not with your actual energy use.
AFGRI, SunEx, and Urban Holdings Solar are hosting a 45-minute virtual webinar to walk commercial farmers through a practical way of consolidating transformer points with solar.
In the session, you will learn:
→ How transformer consolidation works on commercial farm operations and what it takes to implement
→ The range of solar solutions available, and which configurations suit different farm types
→ Real-world case studies from South African C&I farming operations that have already made the switch
→ Financing structures that make solar integration cost-neutral or cash-flow positive from day one
Session Details
English Session
When: 3 September
Duration: 45 minutes
Format: Virtual
Afrikaans Sessie
Wanneer: 10 September
Duur: 45 minute
Formaat: Virtueel
- If you can’t make the session, register and we will send you a recording.