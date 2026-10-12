Earning in a foreign currency? Here's an easier, cheaper way to bring it into SA
For a growing number of South Africans, earning in Dollars, Pounds or Euros while still having a largely Rand-based cost of living is becoming the norm. You might be working remotely for an overseas employer, invoicing international clients, or receiving income from property, investments or other assets held offshore.
But, the challenge often starts when that money needs to come home. If you're dealing with one of the major banks, what should be a straightforward transfer usually means lengthy processing times, multiple departments to deal with, and fees that aren’t always immediately apparent.
, South Africa's largest foreign exchange intermediary, has built its service around making that process simpler - bringing the foreign exchange, payment and regulatory requirements together in one place.
The multi-award-winning fintech pairs specialist foreign exchange expertise with dedicated support and purpose-built technology to manage the entire payment and compliance journey - making it quicker, simpler and considerably cheaper to bring funds into the country.
“Whether you’re receiving foreign income for personal or business purposes, the last thing you need is to spend your time navigating bank departments and endless paperwork,” says Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex and a qualified actuary. We handle that end to end, so what should be a straightforward transfer doesn’t become a lengthy exercise in admin and follow-ups.”
The cost you don't see is usually the biggest one
When people think about the cost of an international payment, attention usually goes to the obvious line items - SWIFT charges, processing fees and, in some cases, commissions. But these are typically the smaller part of the bill.
The real cost often sits within the exchange rate itself. Banks commonly build a hidden margin of around 2–3% into the spot rate they offer, rather than showing it as a separate charge. And while the difference may seem small on an individual payment, it can become significant when those transfers are made regularly over the course of a year.
For someone bringing R100,000 into South Africa each month, for example, a 2–3% difference in the exchange rate could amount to roughly R2,000-R3,000 per month. Over a year, that could mean between R24,000 and R36,000 in additional costs - without appearing as a separate fee on the transaction.
"Clients should know what they're being charged for and why, and that's non-negotiable for us," says Scherzer. “We are fully transparent and consistent in our pricing, so clients know exactly what they’ll pay before making a payment.”
And alongside its focus on pricing transparency, Future Forex uses proprietary technology to secure far more competitive exchange rates, delivering an all-in-one solution at up to a fifth of the cost typically charged by the banks.
More than a currency conversion
Beyond the cost of the transfer, there are also exchange control rules, inward payment reporting and SARS obligations around foreign earnings. Getting these details wrong can be costly, and the regulations themselves aren’t always straightforward to navigate.
"A payment provider isn't enough on its own," says Scherzer. "What clients actually need is a specialist who understands the regulatory landscape, spots problems before they happen, and takes ownership of the process."
That’s why every Future Forex client is assigned a dedicated Account Manager as their single point-of-contact from the moment they register. From ensuring inward payments are processed correctly to handling South African Reserve Bank exchange control requirements and assisting with SARS obligations, they manage all the details at no extra cost.
“Our account managers bring deep industry expertise and understand each clients’ specific circumstances, and that’s what makes all the difference,” adds Scherzer.
Technology that removes the admin
Another problem with traditional international payments is that they tend to rely on outdated systems, manual processes and multiple departments. From onboarding and submitting documents to booking, tracking and tracing a transaction, clients can end up repeating information and being pushed from pillar to post.
Future Forex uses the latest technology to digitise the process from end to end. Clients can onboard, upload documents, access live rates, book and track transactions, manage beneficiaries and view their transaction history - all through one intuitive web and mobile platform.
It’s a best-of-both-worlds approach, combining the efficiency of modern technology with a white-glove service experience.
“We’ve looked at the entire process of bringing money into South Africa and identified where traditional systems create unnecessary delays and administration,” says Scherzer. “We’ve built technology that removes those friction points, while still giving clients access to real human expertise whenever they need it.”
Future Forex has processed more than R80 billion in foreign exchange transactions to date, holds a 4.9-star Google rating, and has been recognised with industry awards including Company of the Year at the 2025 Africa Career Summit and second place in News24 and Statista's South Africa's Growth Champions 2026.
to get in touch with Future Forex or request a tailored quote for receiving your foreign income.