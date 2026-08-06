There’s now a simpler, more cost-effective way to move larger sums of money internationally

Few financial transactions feel as complicated as moving large sums of money into or out of South Africa.

Whether you're emigrating, purchasing property abroad, receiving a foreign salary or inheritance, or managing import/export payments for your business, the process can quickly become a maze of paperwork, regulatory requirements and pricing structures that make it difficult to understand what you're actually being charged.

Much of that complexity stems from the traditional banking model - where international transactions often pass through multiple departments, creating a fragmented experience that's heavy on administration and light on accountability. The result is a process that's more cumbersome and more expensive than it needs to be, with one of the largest costs - a 2% to 3% margin built into the exchange rate - typically hidden in plain sight.

It's this outdated approach to international money transfers that South Africa's largest independent foreign exchange intermediary, Future Forex , set out to change.

The multi-award-winning fintech has built a genuinely end-to-end international money transfer solution, combining white-glove support, intuitive technology and transparent, competitive pricing into one seamless experience.

The result is a simpler, all-in-one service that removes much of the administrative burden while delivering savings of up to 50% for individuals and up to 30% for SMEs.

"Whether you're moving funds internationally for yourself or your business, you shouldn't have to navigate complex regulations or coordinate multiple departments just to complete a transaction," says Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex and a qualified actuary. "Our role is to manage the process from start to finish, so our clients can focus on what actually matters."