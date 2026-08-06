There’s now a simpler, more cost-effective way to move larger sums of money internationally
Few financial transactions feel as complicated as moving large sums of money into or out of South Africa.
Whether you're emigrating, purchasing property abroad, receiving a foreign salary or inheritance, or managing import/export payments for your business, the process can quickly become a maze of paperwork, regulatory requirements and pricing structures that make it difficult to understand what you're actually being charged.
Much of that complexity stems from the traditional banking model - where international transactions often pass through multiple departments, creating a fragmented experience that's heavy on administration and light on accountability. The result is a process that's more cumbersome and more expensive than it needs to be, with one of the largest costs - a 2% to 3% margin built into the exchange rate - typically hidden in plain sight.
It's this outdated approach to international money transfers that South Africa's largest independent foreign exchange intermediary, , set out to change.
The multi-award-winning fintech has built a genuinely end-to-end international money transfer solution, combining white-glove support, intuitive technology and transparent, competitive pricing into one seamless experience.
The result is a simpler, all-in-one service that removes much of the administrative burden while delivering savings of up to 50% for individuals and up to 30% for SMEs.
"Whether you're moving funds internationally for yourself or your business, you shouldn't have to navigate complex regulations or coordinate multiple departments just to complete a transaction," says Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex and a qualified actuary. "Our role is to manage the process from start to finish, so our clients can focus on what actually matters."
The biggest cost of an international payment is typically the least visible
When considering the cost of an international payment, most people naturally focus on visible charges such as SWIFT or processing fees. In reality, these often make up only a small portion of the overall picture.
If you search an exchange rate on Google, what you’ll see is likely the mid-market rate – the midpoint between a currency's buy and sell price. While many assume this is the rate they'll receive, banks typically apply a hidden 2–3% margin on top of this.
Because that margin is built into the exchange rate rather than disclosed as a separate fee, one of the largest costs of an international transfer often goes unnoticed. On a transfer of R1 million, a 2% exchange-rate markup can quietly cost R20,000 before SWIFT charges or other fees are factored in – and that figure only rises the larger the transaction amount.
Through its innovative technology and economies of scale, Future Forex secures highly competitive exchange rates while giving clients complete visibility over what they're paying.
"Transparency is our ethos at Future Forex," says Scherzer. "Clients deserve to know exactly what they're paying for and why, and we've made it our priority to ensure that's always the case."
End-to-end expertise
Beyond securing a favourable rate, the real complexity of an international payment lies in everything leading up to it.
"When clients move significant amounts of money internationally, they're often navigating unfamiliar exchange control regulations and important financial decisions at the same time," says Scherzer. "What they need is an expert who understands the regulatory environment, anticipates potential issues and takes the admin out of their hands."
That's why every Future Forex client is paired with a dedicated Account Manager who acts as a single point of contact throughout the transaction, overseeing the process from documentation through to settlement.
Whether it's Approval of International Transfer (AIT) applications, SARS-related requirements, South African Reserve Bank approvals or supporting documentation, clients have an experienced specialist managing every step at no extra cost.
For South Africans relocating abroad permanently, Future Forex also assists with the tax emigration process, integrating what is often a separate and daunting undertaking into the same seamless service.
Personal service, paired with intuitive technology
While specialist guidance remains central to the Future Forex experience, intuitive technology makes every step simpler. Through its online platform and mobile app, clients can monitor live exchange rates, manage beneficiaries, book transactions, track payments and access their transaction history whenever they need it. Technology removes administrative friction, while dedicated Account Managers provide the expertise and personalised support that technology alone can't replace.
It's this combination of innovative technology, transparency and white-glove service that has positioned Future Forex as a leading international money transfer provider.
To date, Future Forex has processed more than R79 billion in foreign exchange transactions, earned a 4.9-star Google rating, and received multiple industry accolades, including Company of the Year at the 2025 Africa Career Summit and second place in News24 and Statista's South Africa's Growth Champions 2026 list.
to get in touch with a Future Forex expert or request a tailored quote for your international transfer.