Stakeholders and investors from across the country to gather on boosting industrialisation and jobs in the Northern Cape

Investors and stakeholders from the government, academia and business sectors are set to gather in Kimberley next month for the inaugural Northern Cape Investment and Jobs Conference. The conference is aimed at fast-tracking industrialisation, economic development and job creation in the province.

Positioning the Northern Cape as the new growth front for South Africa, the event intends to help unlock investment in the vast untapped natural resources of the province, these include minerals and renewable energy resources.

The conference will be hosted by the Northern Cape Premier, Dr. Zamani Saul, and the MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Ms. Venus Blennies-Magage, together with leading industry partners.