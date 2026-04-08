Stakeholders and investors from across the country to gather on boosting industrialisation and jobs in the Northern Cape
Investors and stakeholders from the government, academia and business sectors are set to gather in Kimberley next month for the inaugural Northern Cape Investment and Jobs Conference. The conference is aimed at fast-tracking industrialisation, economic development and job creation in the province.
Positioning the Northern Cape as the new growth front for South Africa, the event intends to help unlock investment in the vast untapped natural resources of the province, these include minerals and renewable energy resources.
The conference will be hosted by the Northern Cape Premier, Dr. Zamani Saul, and the MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Ms. Venus Blennies-Magage, together with leading industry partners.
“The Northern Cape is a competitive, investment-ready province committed to economic transformation and job creation. The province continues to record significant achievements across key sectors and remains firmly committed to improving service delivery and bettering the lives of its people,” says Dr. Zamani Saul.
The province aims to catalyse the creation of over 60,000 sustainable new jobs in the next three years through investment and development of the mining, renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, tourism and manufacturing sectors. This job creation target is closely aligned with both the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) and the Provincial Growth and Development Plan (PGDP) Vision 2040, underscoring the province’s proportional contribution to the nation’s broader employment objectives.
For more information about the conference, and to register interest in participating visit https://ncijc.org.za/