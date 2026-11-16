Jaltech launches fund to close SA’s debt funding gap

Jaltech has closed a multimillion-dollar capital raise for its latest corporate debt fund. The Fund is setting its sights on providing established South African businesses with debt funding for growth, acquisitions and the refinancing of existing debt facilities.

The Fund’s niche is its willingness to structure both vanilla and complex debt funding arrangements where facilities of R20 million to R100 million are required. This segment of the market is often overlooked by traditional financial institutions, given the work required relative to the size of the facility.

Jaltech’s team of transaction advisors has been managing structured debt arrangements for half a decade and have years of experience working alongside companies’ existing banking relationships to structure optimal debt solutions.

“South Africa’s mid-market businesses are the engine of the economy, yet many struggle to access the right kind of capital at the right time,” said Matthew Delaney, senior transaction advisor at Jaltech. “The Fund gives these businesses a flexible, reliable and skilled funding partner to grow with.”

Ultimately, the Fund’s mandate is to provide:

 debt facilities of R20 million to R100 million;

 terms of three to five years, structured around the borrower’s cash flow;

 secured funding for growth, acquisitions and refinancing;