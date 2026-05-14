Jaltech Launches Spin-Off Fund Following Successful Section 12J Era

Jaltech, a South African alternative investment manager, has launched the Jaltech Income Opportunities Fund ("Jaltech IOF"), whose mandate closely mirrors Jaltech's flagship Section 12J investment - the Infinity Anchor Fund, the market-leading Section 12J investment within its class.

Jaltech IOF will provide retail investors with access to a niche segment of the South African private debt market. Jonty Sacks, a partner at Jaltech, states:

"Jaltech IOF follows on from Infinity Anchor Fund's focus of targeting healthy South African businesses that need R20 million to R80 million of funding but that don't meet the cookie cutter requirements of local banks when it comes to debt funding of this size. These companies have impressive profit margins and track records, but the complexity of their business or the structure of the debt facility required is something that banks will only offer to borrowers looking for R200m or more.

This niche focus has created an opportunity for Jaltech IOF to generate attractive interest-linked returns from companies that are excellent candidates for structured debt."