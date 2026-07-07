Jaltech Private Debt Fund: What investors need to know before the July close

The primary protection for investors is a first-loss layer: investors carry first-loss protection of up to 40% of the initial R100 million raised.

In practice, this means that if R100 million is raised and the underlying portfolio were later sold for R70 million, investors would not absorb that R30 million shortfall - their capital would still be returned in full.

As the fund raises capital beyond R100 million, the first-loss percentage reduces, but the benefit of greater diversification offsets this.

Beyond the first-loss layer, the portfolio is diversified across multiple counterparties, sectors, and transaction types to limit concentration risk, and every transaction is structured with appropriate security.