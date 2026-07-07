Jaltech Private Debt Fund: What investors need to know before the July close
("Jaltech IOF") is open for investment, with a fundraise closing date of 31 July 2026. The fund gives retail investors access to a segment of the South African private debt market that has historically been reserved for large financial institutions and specialist credit funds.
What does the Fund invest in?
Jaltech IOF provides debt funding to established South African businesses with revenue above R50 million and EBITDA above R5 million. These are companies with a track record, experienced management, and adequate security, but whose funding requirements, typically R20 million to R80 million, fall into an awkward gap: too large for SME lenders, too small to attract meaningful attention from the major banks.
What returns investors can expect and how they are structured
Returns come in two parts:
The first is a preference dividend of 8% p.a. (pre-tax and net of fees), paid annually over the fund's five-year term.
The second is a lump sum payment at exit, equivalent to 30% of any growth in the fund's net asset value.
Combined, the fund targets an average annual return of 12% to 14% p.a. (post-tax and net of fees) over the term, materially ahead of a typical bank deposit, with the added benefit of distributions taxed at the 20% dividend rate rather than as income at up to 45%.
What protections are in place if things go wrong?
The primary protection for investors is a first-loss layer: investors carry first-loss protection of up to 40% of the initial R100 million raised.
In practice, this means that if R100 million is raised and the underlying portfolio were later sold for R70 million, investors would not absorb that R30 million shortfall - their capital would still be returned in full.
As the fund raises capital beyond R100 million, the first-loss percentage reduces, but the benefit of greater diversification offsets this.
Beyond the first-loss layer, the portfolio is diversified across multiple counterparties, sectors, and transaction types to limit concentration risk, and every transaction is structured with appropriate security.
How quickly will investor capital be deployed to start generating returns?
The fund has the option to selectively acquire high-yielding investments from Jaltech's existing Section 12J portfolio - five investments valued at more than R145 million, which have achieved an average annual return of over 18% over a number of years. This gives Jaltech IOF a path to immediate exposure to a known, seasoned, already-performing portfolio, rather than starting from zero.
Can I access my capital before the 5-year term ends?
is structured as a five-year investment, but investors requiring liquidity before maturity may submit an exit request, subject to six months' written notice. Exit and repurchase remain subject to approval by the Jaltech IOF board, requests are processed on a first-come, first-served basis, and investors who exit early forgo the lump sum payment due at year five. Investors exiting within three years of their original investment date may also become liable for income tax on distributions already received.
What is the minimum investment and how do I get started?
The current minimum investment is R1,000,000, reducing to R250,000 once the fund's Prospectus has been lodged with CIPC. To invest, investors complete an investment form and submit the required FICA documentation.
Investors or advisors wishing to discuss the opportunity in more detail or proceed with an investment ahead of the 31 July close can contact Chris McCormick at .
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