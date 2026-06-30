Jaltech Private Debt Fund: Open for Investment

Individual investors can now access a part of the South African private debt market that has typically belonged to the banks and the large financial institutions. The Jaltech Income Opportunities Fund ("Jaltech IOF") is focused on offering debt facilities to established South African companies and targets a return to investors of 12% to 14% a year, post-tax and net of fees.

The fund provides medium-term debt facilities of R20 million to R80 million to established South African companies, businesses with revenue above R50 million, EBITDA above R5 million, a track record and adequate security. Investor returns are generated from interest income on those facilities, plus a share of the growth in the portfolio's value.