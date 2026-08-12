Jaltech’s Series B Fundraise: Private Debt Targeting a 2.68x Money Multiple
Following its first round, the Jaltech Income Opportunities Fund (“Jaltech IOF”) has opened a second, limited raise, aimed at investors seeking capital growth rather than annual income.
Investors participate through the Super Pref share class, which targets a 2.68x money multiple over the term (post-tax and net of fees). In other words, a R1 000 000 investment targets a return of R2 680 000.
Jaltech IOF’s mandate is to provide medium-term debt facilities of R20 million to R80 million to established South African businesses with revenue exceeding R50 million.
Deployed from day one
Capital raised in this round is deployed immediately into an existing portfolio of five transactions valued at over R145 million, which has generated a return of more than 18% per year for up to five years, with zero impairments.
Investors are therefore buying into assets with a measurable operating history rather than a pipeline, and the cash drag that usually accompanies a new private debt fund falls away. This is also not new territory for Jaltech. The team has been offering structured finance to established South African businesses for over eight years.
Investment webinar
Capacity is limited to R25 million. Jaltech is hosting two live sessions, on 18 and 19 August at 12h00, to walk investors through the investment. If you can’t make it, register anyway, and we’ll send you the recording.
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