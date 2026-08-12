Jaltech’s Series B Fundraise: Private Debt Targeting a 2.68x Money Multiple

Following its first round, the Jaltech Income Opportunities Fund (“Jaltech IOF”) has opened a second, limited raise, aimed at investors seeking capital growth rather than annual income.

Investors participate through the Super Pref share class, which targets a 2.68x money multiple over the term (post-tax and net of fees). In other words, a R1 000 000 investment targets a return of R2 680 000.

Jaltech IOF’s mandate is to provide medium-term debt facilities of R20 million to R80 million to established South African businesses with revenue exceeding R50 million.