Legal options to reduce your tax bill

As the end of February approaches, many South African taxpayers assess their income tax and capital gains tax exposure ahead of the close of the tax year. For high-income earners, this often presents an opportunity to implement lawful tax-planning strategies aimed at reducing tax payable to SARS.

Income tax and capital gains tax liabilities can be significant, particularly where assets (shares, property, etc.) have been disposed of during the year. The Income Tax Act provides a number of legitimate mechanisms that allow taxpayers to structure investments in a manner that reduces taxable income and improves after-tax outcomes.