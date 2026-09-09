Moving funds to or from South Africa? Here’s the easier, more affordable route
Anyone who's had to move a large sum of money into or out of South Africa knows it's rarely a quick or simple process.
From emigration and overseas property purchases to foreign inheritances, salaries or business import/export payments, these transfers often come wrapped in paperwork, regulatory red tape and unclear pricing - leaving many people unsure of exactly what they’re paying.
Much of this comes down to how traditional banks structure international transfers, often routing a single transaction through several departments. That fragmentation means more admin, less accountability, and a slower, costlier process overall - with one of the biggest costs, a 2% to 3% exchange rate margin, usually hidden from view.
This is the broken model set out to change. As South Africa's largest foreign exchange intermediary, their team have successfully challenged the status quo in a space long overdue for disruption.
The multi-award-winning fintech offers a genuinely end-to-end international money transfer service, blending white-glove client support, intuitive digital tools and transparent, industry-leading pricing into a single seamless experience.
The outcome is a simpler, all-in-one offering that takes much of the admin off clients’ hands, while delivering savings of up to 50% for individuals and up to 30% for SMEs.
"Whether you're moving funds internationally for personal or business reasons, you shouldn't have to navigate complex regulations or coordinate multiple departments just to get a transaction over the line," says Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex and a qualified actuary. "Our role is to manage the process from start to finish, so our clients never have to think twice about the complexities involved."
Why the biggest cost is often the one you never see
Most people, when tallying up the cost of sending money internationally, zero in on the visible line items - SWIFT charges, processing fees and the like. In reality, these usually account for only a fraction of the total cost.
Search for an exchange rate on Google and you’ll typically find the mid-market rate. Many assume this is the rate they’ll actually get, but the banks typically add a hidden margin of 2% to 3% on top.
For example, if the spot exchange rate is R16.20 to the Dollar, a bank might offer a rate of R16.53 instead. That seemingly small 33c difference represents a 2% markup – meaning a R1 million transfer would cost an additional R20,000 before SWIFT charges or any other fees are factored in.
The bigger the transfer, the bigger that hidden cost becomes.
Future Forex combines proprietary technology and scale to secure highly competitive exchange rates, with a transparent pricing model that gives clients a clear view of the costs involved.
“Transparency has always been fundamental to our approach,” says Scherzer. “Clients deserve to know exactly what they’re paying for and why, and we’ve made it a priority to make that clear from the outset.”
Future Forex also offers a , which shows clients how much they could be losing to the hidden fees and exchange rate margins often charged by banks.
Expertise that covers every step
But locking in a competitive rate is only one piece of the puzzle. The bigger challenge with international payments lies in everything that has to happen before the funds can move.
“When clients are moving larger sums internationally, they're often navigating unfamiliar exchange control regulations and important financial decisions at the same time,” says Scherzer. “What they need is an expert who understands the regulatory environment, anticipates potential issues and takes the admin out of their hands.”
For that reason, every Future Forex client is paired with a dedicated Account Manager who brings deep industry and regulatory expertise to every transaction. They act as a single point of contact, managing the process from the first document through to final settlement.
From Approval of International Transfer (AIT) applications and SARS requirements to South African Reserve Bank approvals and supporting paperwork, an experienced specialist oversees every step – at no additional cost.
Future Forex also supports South Africans emigrating permanently with the tax emigration process, folding what’s often a daunting, standalone task into the same seamless service.
Where personal service meets smart technology
While white-glove support remains central to the Future Forex experience, intuitive technology makes every step easier still. Its user-friendly online platform and mobile app let clients track live exchange rates, manage beneficiaries, book transactions, monitor payments and pull up their transaction history at any time.
The technology strips out administrative friction, while dedicated Account Managers still provide the expertise and personal support that no app can fully replace.
This combination of smart technology, transparency and hands-on service is what has established Future Forex as one of the country’s leading international money transfer providers.
To date, the company has processed more than R83 billion in foreign exchange transactions, holds a 4.9-star rating on Google, and has earned up several industry awards – including Company of the Year at the 2025 Africa Career Summit and second place on News24 and Statista’s South Africa’s Growth Champions 2026 list.
to get in touch with a Future Forex expert or request a tailored quote for your international transfer.