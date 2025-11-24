Naspers delivers strong interim performance for the six months ended 30 September 2025

Cape Town - Naspers has reported a robust set of interim results for the six months to 30 September 2025, marking significant progress across revenue, profitability, and cash generation. The group continues to accelerate its AI-first strategy while building large regional lifestyle ecommerce ecosystems across Latin America, Europe, and India.

The company highlighted solid operational momentum, strengthened balance sheet discipline, and meaningful value creation driven by its ongoing share-repurchase programme.