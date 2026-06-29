Naspers profitability jumps 84%, free cash flow up US$2bn in 3 years

Ecosystem progress

Latin America (iFood, iFood Pago, Despegar, OLX Brasil and Sympla)

In Latin America, we are building an integrated ecosystem of operations, investments and partnerships. iFood, iFood Pago and Despegar are already generating cross-platform synergies, powered by the LCM and connected by Life Assistants.

iFood

● iFood expanded its market leadership, growing beyond food delivery, with loyalty, fintech and new categories all gaining meaningful traction.

● Revenue grew 40% (28%), with aEBITDA up 56% (49%) to US$400m and aEBIT up 58% (51%) to US$358m.

● Core food delivery grew orders by 8% and GMV by 17% (12%), with Clube loyalty accounting for 45% of total food delivery volume by March.

● iFood Pago scaled strongly, with revenue up 219% (93%) to US$463m, now accounting for approximately 25% of iFood total revenues; aEBITDA turned positive at US$38m.

● Broader categories (grocery, pharmacy, convenience) continued to scale, with revenue up 34% in local currency, excluding M&A, GMV up 47% and improving aEBITDA margins.