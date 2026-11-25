Naspers splurges on iFood and JET – Bloisi says the payoff lands in FY28
Naspers has kept its promise to shareholders on the buyback, but the profit line has gone the other way. The group's interim numbers show revenue up sharply and profitability down, as Fabricio Bloisi pours money into Brazil's iFood and the freshly absorbed Just Eat Takeaway.com. Management's pitch: this is deliberate, H2 gets better, and FY28 is when aEBITDA growth comes back. Investors will want to see it. – Editor
Naspers reported ecosystem revenue of US$6.3bn for the six months to 30 September 2026, up 55% on a reported basis but a more sober 11% in local currency once acquisitions are stripped out. The gap tells you most of the story: Just Eat Takeaway.com and Despegar are now in the numbers.
The less flattering line is aEBITDA, which slipped to US$530m from US$557m. Management is upfront that this includes US$344m of investment in iFood and JET. iFood alone saw aEBITDA collapse to US$28m from US$184m after US$278m of incremental spending, even as total GMV rose 25% in local currency.
"We said FY27 would be a year of execution, and we are delivering," said CEO Fabricio Bloisi, pointing to AI agents at iFood that have delivered US$67m of cost benefits in six months.
CFO Nico Marais was explicit about the timeline. "We expect profitability and cash flow to improve in the second half," he said, adding that the benefits of this year's investment should show as Naspers returns to aEBITDA growth in FY28.
The shareholder maths
For investors focused on capital allocation, the buyback remains the headline. The US$5bn FY27 programme is on track, and Naspers and Prosus have now returned US$49bn to shareholders since June 2022. Adjusted EPS rose 12%, helped by the shrinking share count. Free cash flow came in at US$1.0bn, and the group offloaded US$1.2bn of non-core assets in the half.
Note the change in yardstick: "adjusted earnings" now replaces core headline earnings as the group's measure of after-tax operating performance.
Dividend inflows were healthy. Tencent's dividend was up 13% and OLX's up 35%.
Where the money is being made
OLX remains the cash machine: aEBITDA up 30% (21%) to US$300m on a 51% margin. Motors revenue jumped 46% to US$279m.
JET posted its first month of order growth in 55 months in September. Revenue fell 13% to US$1.7bn, largely because vouchers and discounts are netted off revenue under IFRS. aEBITDA was US$34m after US$32m of restructuring costs.
PayU swung to positive aEBITDA of US$12m, with credit revenue up 24% (36%).
Despegar grew gross bookings 90% (25%) to US$4bn.
Home turf
Takealot Group grew revenue 27% (16%) to US$571m, with aEBITDA up 21% in local currency to US$37m. TakealotMORE subscription revenue rose 66%, and Mr D's GMV grew 25% (15%), with grocery now 27% of GMV.
The bet is clear: spend heavily now on food delivery in Brazil and Europe, keep buying back shares, and ask the market for patience until FY28.