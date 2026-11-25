Naspers reported ecosystem revenue of US$6.3bn for the six months to 30 September 2026, up 55% on a reported basis but a more sober 11% in local currency once acquisitions are stripped out. The gap tells you most of the story: Just Eat Takeaway.com and Despegar are now in the numbers.

The less flattering line is aEBITDA, which slipped to US$530m from US$557m. Management is upfront that this includes US$344m of investment in iFood and JET. iFood alone saw aEBITDA collapse to US$28m from US$184m after US$278m of incremental spending, even as total GMV rose 25% in local currency.

"We said FY27 would be a year of execution, and we are delivering," said CEO Fabricio Bloisi, pointing to AI agents at iFood that have delivered US$67m of cost benefits in six months.

CFO Nico Marais was explicit about the timeline. "We expect profitability and cash flow to improve in the second half," he said, adding that the benefits of this year's investment should show as Naspers returns to aEBITDA growth in FY28.

The shareholder maths

For investors focused on capital allocation, the buyback remains the headline. The US$5bn FY27 programme is on track, and Naspers and Prosus have now returned US$49bn to shareholders since June 2022. Adjusted EPS rose 12%, helped by the shrinking share count. Free cash flow came in at US$1.0bn, and the group offloaded US$1.2bn of non-core assets in the half.