Nedbank H1 results: 12% underlying growth, dividend up, East African expansion on track

The US–Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz weighed on the global economy in the second quarter of 2026. Higher energy prices pushed global inflation higher, prompting a more hawkish monetary policy stance in some markets.

The operating environment in SA during the first half of 2026 was mixed. Real GDP growth in the first quarter surprised on the upside, while higher fuel prices drove local consumer inflation up from a low of 3% in February and, in response, SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee increased interest rates by 25 bps in May, taking the prime lending rate up to 10.5%. Industry credit growth strengthened modestly, with corporate credit growth accelerating off a low base, while household credit growth improved gradually but remained constrained by affordability pressures.

SA’s economic outlook continues to show encouraging signs of improvement, underpinned by a more credible fiscal trajectory, progress on structural reforms, and recent credit rating upgrades. Many of the country’s positive prospects as an attractive investment destination remain intact despite global uncertainties and the conflict in the Middle East.

Headline earnings (HE) for the 6 months to 30 June 2026 were flat yoy at R8.4bn, outperforming our expectations at the start of the year. HE benefited from improving net interest income growth, strong non-interest revenue growth and very disciplined expense management, offset by a higher impairment charge and no further recognition of associate income from Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) following the disposal of our investment in 2025. When excluding the ETI base effect, HE growth was strong at 12%, reflecting a strong underlying operational performance. Diluted HEPS increased by 2% to 1 803 cents and growth was ahead of HE growth due to the run rate impact of the well-timed share buybacks executed in 2025. Return on equity (ROE) of 15.0% (H1 2025: 15.2%) remained above the group’s cost of equity of 14.0%. Balance sheet metrics remained strong, supporting the declaration of an interim dividend of 1 052 cents per share.

Following the bold strategic decisions we made in 2025 to become more client-centred, unlock growth and cross-sell opportunities, diversify earnings, and enhance productivity, benefits have become more evident across our business clusters in the first half of 2026. In CIB, growth momentum improved as stronger, more diversified, pipeline conversion and participation in larger transactions supported advances growth, while trade finance and commission and fee income benefited from strong deal flow. In BCB, investments in the new cluster and recent acquisitions have started to deliver revenue benefits, with advances growth accelerating, commission and fees increasing strongly, and early synergies emerging from the iKhokha and Eqstra acquisitions. In PPB, growth and efficiency initiatives supported continued advances momentum, market share gains in advances and deposits, very strong growth in insurance and payments, and further productivity improvements. In NAR: SADC, strategic execution supported strong advances and NIR growth, improved operational efficiency, and an increase in ROE.

In Q1 2026 we announced our intention to acquire a controlling interest in NCBA Group plc, a leading East African financial services group, supporting our ambition to grow and diversify earnings in attractive markets. The offer closed on 10 July 2026 and was accepted by shareholders representing 79.9% of NCBA shares in issue, enabling us to achieve our targeted 66% shareholding. Key regulatory approvals have been obtained, with the remaining approvals expected towards the end of Q3 or early in Q4 of 2026.