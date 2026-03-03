Nedbank reports 2025 results, declares 1 104c dividend

The operating environment in 2025 remained volatile and uncertain, evident in geopolitical conflict, uncertainty around policies and US tariffs. Closer to home, SA made progress across several fronts, resulting in financial markets, corporates and individuals having a more optimistic outlook. The South African economy performed better than many anticipated, with real GDP growth more than doubling to 1.2% yoy during the first 3 quarters of 2025. Notwithstanding persistent infrastructure challenges, structural reforms contributed to the stabilisation of energy and transport networks, leading to an improved operating environment particularly for private enterprises. Supported by the economic recovery, higher business confidence, and greater fixed investment, corporate credit increased strongly off a low prior-year base. A stronger rand, decreasing global oil prices, and moderating inflation expectations resulted in inflation falling to an average of 3.2% in 2025, marginally above the Reserve Bank's revised target of 3%. In response, the central bank enacted a further 100 basis point reduction in interest rates, bringing the repo rate down to 6.75%, which reflects a cumulative decrease of 150 basis points since its peak in August 2024. As a result, household credit demand, although subdued for much of the year, showed signs of recovery in the final months.

Nedbank Group's diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 3%, headline earnings (HE) increased by 2% to R17.2bn and return on equity (ROE), at 15.4% (2024: 15.8%), remained above the group's 2025 cost of equity (COE). The increase in HE was driven by an improvement in the impairment charge while revenue growth was slow, associate income declined in the second half of the year given the sale of our 21% shareholding in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), and we reported a higher expense base given a once-off settlement with Transnet. Balance sheet metrics remained strong, enabling the declaration of a final dividend of 1 104 cents per share.

2025 was a transformative year in which we made bold and swift strategic decisions. We successfully restructured our Retail and Business Banking (RBB) and Nedbank Wealth Clusters into a more focused, client-centred organisational design, and created the Personal and Private Banking (PPB) and Business and Commercial Banking (BCB) Clusters from 1 July 2025. These changes were well received by stakeholders, key leadership positions were filled, and momentum is building as is evident in strong underlying growth metrics. We also finalised the acquisition of 100% of fintech company iKhokha to enhance our strategy and fast-track our support for SMEs through digital innovation and inclusive financial services. In December 2025, we disposed of our shareholding in ETI as part of a reset of our strategy on the broader African continent with a clear focus on the SADC and East Africa regions. In this context, in Q1 2026 we announced our intention to acquire a controlling interest in NCBA Group plc, a leading financial services institution in East Africa, for an estimated total consideration of R13.9bn.