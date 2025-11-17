Invest globally with ease: Nedbank’s new stockbroking feature
Johannesburg, 21 October 2025 – For South Africa’s investors, the ability to access global markets has never been more essential. Yet for all its strategic importance, offshore investing has often been fragmented, costly, and time-consuming.
As priorities shift and digitally empowered clients expect more streamlined experiences, private banks are under pressure to offer more than conventional portfolio management. Today’s investor wants a platform that delivers control, efficiency, and global reach without sacrificing expert support.
In response, Nedbank has launched its enhanced international stockbroking platform; a fully integrated solution that allows clients to manage both local and international portfolios through a single, intuitive interface. The launch reflects a growing demand among experienced investors for tools that combine convenience, transparency, and seamless execution – whether they’re acting on real-time local opportunities or diversifying across borders.
‘Global diversification is no longer a distant ambition; it’s an accessible reality,’ explained Grant Meintjes, Executive of Trading at Nedbank. Speaking at the platform’s official launch event, he pointed out that by combining education, seamless access, cost-efficiency, and expert advice, Nedbank is not just facilitating investment; it’s empowering its clients to take ownership of their financial destiny.
Developed in partnership with international trading powerhouse Saxo Bank, the platform brings world-class capabilities to their private and wealth clients packaged in a way that feels personal and easy to use. While the technology was developed by external experts, the functionality is anything but off-the-shelf. Investors can access real-time data, execute direct transactions, and analyse market opportunities all from one place.
Key features of the platform include the following:
No minimum investment amounts, which opens the door to more clients starting their offshore journeys.
Dual-market access, which enables users to trade locally and offshore without switching platforms.
Transparent fee structures that offer competitive pricing and no hidden costs.
Fast, 48-hour onboarding that makes it quick and painless to start investing.
Access to local stockbrokers who offers expert guidance alongside digital tools.
A clean, user-friendly interface that offers intuitive navigation, real-time market data, and company logos for easier recognition.
To support the platform’s rollout, Nedbank has also invested in a robust educational campaign to demystify offshore investing. This includes content that explain how global markets work, highlight the cost benefits of investing offshore, and show how the platform makes it all easier.
But what truly sets the international stockbroking platform apart is its ability to handle both local and international trades through a unified system, eliminating the need for multiple accounts or complicated workarounds.
According to Meintjes, by the middle of 2026 the offering will expand further to include offshore mutual funds and bonds, which are products that are not commonly available on other stockbroking platforms.
‘This platform is more than just a digital upgrade; it’s part of a broader strategy to shift wealth management from a closed-door experience to an empowered, client-led journey,’ Meintjes emphasises. ‘The future of wealth management belongs to those with the vision to embrace and drive it, and with this new platform, Nedbank is handing the keys over to its clients.’
The Nedbank Stockbroking Platform is now live and available at Trade online or through a broker | Nedbank