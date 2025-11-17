Invest globally with ease: Nedbank’s new stockbroking feature

‘Global diversification is no longer a distant ambition; it’s an accessible reality,’ explained Grant Meintjes, Executive of Trading at Nedbank. Speaking at the platform’s official launch event, he pointed out that by combining education, seamless access, cost-efficiency, and expert advice, Nedbank is not just facilitating investment; it’s empowering its clients to take ownership of their financial destiny.

Developed in partnership with international trading powerhouse Saxo Bank, the platform brings world-class capabilities to their private and wealth clients packaged in a way that feels personal and easy to use. While the technology was developed by external experts, the functionality is anything but off-the-shelf. Investors can access real-time data, execute direct transactions, and analyse market opportunities all from one place.

Key features of the platform include the following: