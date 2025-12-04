Patrice Motsepe-backed transport platform Linebooker
African mining supply chains stand or fall because the continent tests every weakness without mercy. With rail unable to support the volumes required for iron ore, manganese, coal and chrome, mines depend on road freight as the only reliable and scalable option despite the cost premium.
Logistics performance is now a leadership priority.
The strategic burden on logistics leaders is significant. Securing tipper truck capacity efficiently and economically has become a central performance mandate and it has contributed to the rise of Africa’s largest freight platform, Linebooker.
Informal sourcing is now a liability.
Persisting with limited transport pools and manual engagement signals a governance gap, not a strategy. In a market defined by favouritism, volatility and scale, informal sourcing is not simply outdated. It is indefensible.
Governance is transforming transport procurement.
Mining companies are formalising transport procurement with rigorous governance, transparent allocation and full accountability for every transport contract.
Linebooker: Motsepe-backed discipline for mining logistics.
A new governance standard for mining logistics. Backed by African Rainbow Capital, Linebooker is built for governance, scale and execution in one controlled aggregator platform. It is a disciplined operating team and technology that brings transparency, capacity assurance and measurable results to large-scale mining logistics.
34 000 trucks. 1000s of loads per day. Proven at scale.
Transparent competition across a national transporter base has eliminated legacy pricing inefficiencies and hidden premiums. Mines working with Linebooker report average transport cost reductions of around 8 percent with 99% truck availability service levels.
Client results highlights:
Major clients: Linebooker serves leading companies across mining, retail, consumer goods, and industrial sectors. This diverse client roster includes PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Shoprite, P&G, RCL Foods, Corobrik, Manganese Metal Company, and ArcelorMittal, demonstrating the platform’s broad industry impact.
High reliability: Maintains consistent supply reliability (above 99%), ensuring dependable truck availability and on-time deliveries even during peak seasons and demand surges.
Cost savings: Delivers substantial cost savings in the first year (often above 10%), reducing transport costs and improving overall profitability.
Ongoing efficiency: Continues to drive efficiency improvements and additional savings in subsequent years.
Tenders at scale: 1,350 vetted carriers 34,000 trucks.
Each tender reaches more than 1,350 pre-vetted transport companies and 34,000 trucks. Fixed-price offers with guaranteed capacity are submitted and ranked, driving competition and removing favouritism or mysterious negotiation.
After tender close, results are jointly reviewed. The mine retains full control of awards while the platform consolidates carriers and manages execution end-to-end, including insurance, administration, payments, vehicle allocation, load confirmations and proof of delivery.
The foundation of disciplined mining transport procurement.
Effective mining transport depends on disciplined procurement governance built on core principles:
Competitive tendering across a wide pool of pre-qualified transporters
Transparency in how bids are invited, evaluated and awarded
Full audit trails documenting each stage of the process
Objective criteria focused on price, safety and performance
Applied consistently, these principles reduce risk and inefficiency. The platform extends tender reach to more than 1,350 vetted carriers and 34,000 trucks in a single controlled process, creating real competition, preventing overreliance on any single supplier and delivering transparent outcomes, reliable capacity and measurable cost savings.
A logistics system proven at mining scale.
Linebooker brings this discipline to life through three integrated strengths:
A deep, performance-vetted transport network with real capacity
A technology-enabled procurement and tendering system that enforces governance
An operations team proven in high-volume delivery, day after day
Conclusion
In one of the most complex logistics environments in the world, across vast distances, unpredictable infrastructure and intense commodity cycles, this platform has proven that disciplined procurement, deep carrier capacity and end-to-end execution can be delivered at industrial scale. It has demonstrated that in African mining logistics, governance is not a compliance function. It is a performance multiplier.
When transparency and discipline enter bulk transport procurement, the result is simple: more trucks available when required, and more value delivered to the bottom line. For mining leaders, this is not theory. It is already operating at national scale.
Dr Patrice Motsepe backed the model for a reason. In mining, advantage does not flow to the biggest producer but to the most disciplined mover. Those who master movement will shape the future of African mining.