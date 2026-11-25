Prosus: buybacks on track, profits parked – Bloisi wants to be the "operating system" for local business
Prosus, the Amsterdam-listed giant that sits under Naspers, has delivered the shareholder returns it promised – but its own profit line has slipped as Fabricio Bloisi pumps money into iFood and Just Eat Takeaway.com. The CEO's ambition has grown too: he now talks of Prosus becoming the operating system for local businesses. FY28 is the year management says the spending pays off. – Editor
Prosus reported ecosystem revenue of US$5.7bn for the six months to 30 September 2026, up 59% on a reported basis. Strip out acquisitions and currency, and growth was 10%. The difference is mostly Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET) and Despegar entering the numbers.
Ecosystem aEBITDA fell to US$492m from US$530m. Prosus says that figure includes US$344m of investment in iFood and JET. At iFood, aEBITDA dropped to US$28m from US$184m after US$278m of incremental spending, while GMV grew 25% in local currency.
"We said FY27 would be a year of execution, and we are delivering," said CEO Fabricio Bloisi. "We believe we can become the operating system for local businesses across our ecosystem, and we are just getting started."
Capital allocation
CFO Nico Marais said Prosus remains disciplined in capital allocation and is continuing to buy back its shares. The US$5bn FY27 buyback is on track, and Prosus and Naspers have returned US$49bn to shareholders since June 2022.
Adjusted EPS rose 12%, helped by the buyback. Free cash flow was US$1.1bn, and Prosus sold US$1.2bn of non-core assets in the half. Note that "adjusted earnings" now replaces core headline earnings as the group's after-tax performance measure.
Dividends received were up: Tencent 13%, OLX 35%.
Marais said Prosus expects profitability and cash flow to improve in the second half, with the benefits of FY27 investment coming through as the group returns to aEBITDA growth in FY28.
The scorecard
OLX: aEBITDA up 30% (21%) to US$300m, a 51% margin despite AI spending. Motors revenue up 46% to US$279m at a 58% margin.
JET: Orders grew in September for the first time in 55 months. Revenue fell 13% to US$1.7bn as vouchers and discounts were netted off revenue. aEBITDA was US$34m after US$32m of restructuring charges.
Despegar: Gross bookings up 90% (25%) to US$4bn; aEBITDA US$47m at a 9% margin.
PayU: aEBITDA turned positive at US$12m. Credit revenue up 24% (36%) to US$119m.
The message to shareholders is unchanged: spend now, keep buying back shares, and judge the strategy in FY28.