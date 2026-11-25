Prosus reported ecosystem revenue of US$5.7bn for the six months to 30 September 2026, up 59% on a reported basis. Strip out acquisitions and currency, and growth was 10%. The difference is mostly Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET) and Despegar entering the numbers.

Ecosystem aEBITDA fell to US$492m from US$530m. Prosus says that figure includes US$344m of investment in iFood and JET. At iFood, aEBITDA dropped to US$28m from US$184m after US$278m of incremental spending, while GMV grew 25% in local currency.

"We said FY27 would be a year of execution, and we are delivering," said CEO Fabricio Bloisi. "We believe we can become the operating system for local businesses across our ecosystem, and we are just getting started."

Capital allocation

CFO Nico Marais said Prosus remains disciplined in capital allocation and is continuing to buy back its shares. The US$5bn FY27 buyback is on track, and Prosus and Naspers have returned US$49bn to shareholders since June 2022.

Adjusted EPS rose 12%, helped by the buyback. Free cash flow was US$1.1bn, and Prosus sold US$1.2bn of non-core assets in the half. Note that "adjusted earnings" now replaces core headline earnings as the group's after-tax performance measure.

Dividends received were up: Tencent 13%, OLX 35%.