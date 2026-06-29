Prosus profitability jumps 84%, free cash flow up US$2bn in 3 years

In Latin America, we are building an integrated ecosystem of operations, investments and partnerships. iFood, iFood Pago and Despegar are already generating cross-platform synergies, powered by the LCM and connected by Life Assistants.

iFood

● iFood expanded its market leadership, growing beyond food delivery, with loyalty, fintech and new categories all gaining meaningful traction.

● Revenue grew 40% (28%), with aEBITDA up 56% (49%) to US$400m and aEBIT up 58% (51%) to US$358m.

● Core food delivery grew orders by 8% and GMV by 17% (12%), with Clube loyalty accounting for 45% of total food delivery volume by March.

● iFood Pago scaled strongly, with revenue up 219% (93%) to US$463m, now accounting for approximately 25% of iFood total revenues; aEBITDA turned positive at US$38m.

● Broader categories (grocery, pharmacy, convenience) continued to scale, with revenue up 34% in local currency, excluding M&A, GMV up 47% and improving aEBITDA margins.

Despegar

● Integration with iFood delivered strong results, with 21% of Brazil’s B2C net revenues generated by iFood customers.

● Gross bookings grew 29% to US$5.9bn, driving revenue of US$804m and aEBITDA of US$131m, with a 16% aEBITDA margin. PayU

● Orders increased by 44%, with Brazil growing revenue at over 40% (29%), outpacing the broader market.

India (PayU + investment portfolio, incl. Swiggy, Meesho, ixigo and Rapido)

Our Indian ecosystem is evolving through better execution and acquisitions of high-potential businesses, with new investments in Rapido and ixigo. PayU is increasingly connected across this ecosystem, adding new partnerships and driving measurable cross-platform synergies.

PayU

● Revenue grew 13% (11%) to US$781m, with aEBITDA turning positive at US$18m for the first time — a significant milestone.

● Processed US$90bn of TPV, with payments revenue up (10%) 6% to US$577m and aEBITDA of US$12m.

● Credit pivoted to profitability, with aEBITDA of US$6m.

Europe (OLX, Just Eat Takeaway.com)

With category-leading businesses delivering AI-powered best-in-class consumer experiences, we see huge potential for value creation in this important market.

OLX

● A strong performance across all verticals, with revenue growing 28% (16%) to US$992m and aEBITDA up 53% (38%) to US$481m, with an 8pp margin expansion to 48%.

● Motors delivered an exceptional performance, growing revenue 42% (20%) to US$429m and expanding aEBITDA margins to 59%.

● Real estate showed strong growth, with revenue up 26% (24%) to US$185m and an aEBITDA margin of 46%.

● Jobs delivered steady revenue growth of 14% (7%) to US$87m, sustaining a strong aEBITDA margin of 43% despite a challenging market.