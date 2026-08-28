The Rand, Black Swans and the Danger of Betting on One Outcome

There is a phrase that should make every business owner nervous: “That will never happen.”

Financial markets have an unfortunate habit of eventually doing exactly what everyone thought was impossible. One of the best examples happened on 20 April 2020.

At the height of the Covid crisis, global demand for oil had collapsed while storage facilities in the United States were filling rapidly. Then something extraordinary happened: the price of the front-month West Texas Intermediate oil futures contract fell below zero. At one point, it traded at around minus $40 a barrel. Yes, the word minus is not an error! It sounds impossible. Oil is a valuable physical commodity. How could its price be negative? Yet, under an extraordinary combination of collapsing demand, limited storage capacity and expiring futures contracts, that is exactly what happened.

Businesses and investors whose risk models assumed that oil could never trade below zero suddenly discovered how dangerous the words “that cannot happen” can be. It was a classic black swan event: something considered highly unlikely until it actually happens.

For South African businesses managing currency exposure today, there is an important lesson in that story.



“The rand can only weaken”

For many years there has been an almost accepted belief in South Africa that the rand will ultimately weaken against the US dollar. There are understandable reasons for this view. Over long periods, the rand has depreciated substantially. As a result, many businesses have become accustomed to thinking of currency risk almost entirely in one direction.

Then came 2025.

On 9 April 2025, amid global tariff fears and uncertainty surrounding South Africa's coalition government, the rand touched an all-time low of approximately R19.93 to the dollar. Fast-forward to 12 August 2026 and the SARB reference rate was approximately R16.18 to the dollar.

That is an enormous move.

In little more than a year, the rand strengthened by approximately 19% from its weakest level. For an importer buying dollars, that has been welcome news. But for an exporter, or any business that effectively bet on the rand continuing to weaken, the financial impact can be substantial, even existential.

Consider an exporter expecting to receive $5 million. At R19.93 to the dollar, those dollars are worth roughly R99.7 million. At R16.18, the same $5 million is worth approximately R80.9 million.

That is nearly R19 million less in rand revenue, even though the business sold exactly the same amount of product for exactly the same dollar price. Nothing changed operationally. The currency changed.