Reduce your tax bill – 230% Section 12B Tax Deduction

Jaltech will be launching its sixth Section 12B investment on the 26th of January, just in time for the February financial year-end.

This investment enables investors to reduce their tax liability by approximately 230% of their investment amount. This would result in them receiving up to 104% of their investment amount back from SARS as a result of the tax saving.

By way of example, if a taxpayer (in the highest tax bracket) has an income tax and/or capital gains tax liability resulting in R100 000 of tax being payable to SARS, the taxpayer can invest R100 000 with Jaltech and, in most instances, reduce their tax obligation to zero. The investor then continues to earn a return on the capital invested.