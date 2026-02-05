Rosond expands Saudi industrial footprint through strategic manufacturing agreement with Bin Harkil

Collaboration to localise exploration drill rig manufacturing and strengthen regional mining capabilities

Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 4 February 2026 – Rosond South Africa, Rosond Arabia and Bin Harkil Co. Ltd. have signed a strategic agreement to localise the manufacturing and assembly of at least 30% of Rosond exploration drill rig structures and components within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The rigs manufactured through this initiative will be deployed for operational use by Rosond Arabia within the Kingdom, directly supporting Saudi Arabia’s localisation and industrial development objectives under Vision 2030.

The agreement, signed on 3 February 2026 at the Heavy Equipment Connect Forum & Expo in Saudi Arabia, will be executed in partnership with Bin Harkil Metal Industries, which will serve as Rosond Arabia’s local industrial partner for fabrication, assembly, integration and technical support. The initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s long-term localisation ambitions by strengthening domestic capital equipment manufacturing capability within the mining services sector.

The parties anticipate the first locally manufactured drill rig to be completed and operational within Saudi Arabia during the current calendar year, marking a significant milestone in the localisation of advanced exploration drilling infrastructure in the Kingdom